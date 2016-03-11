Braxton Miller clocks unofficial 40 time in mid 4.3s at pro day

The early word on the Ohio State wide receiver's 40-yard dash time at the Buckeyes' pro day Friday is an unofficial time in the range of the mid-4.3s. ESPN's Austin Ward reported a 40 time of 4.36 seconds for Miller. That would be a vast improvement over his clocking of 4.50 at the NFL Scouting Combine less than two weeks ago, although unofficial pro-day times vary widely and tend to be on the speedy side.