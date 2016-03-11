Braxton Miller clocks unofficial 40 time in mid 4.3s at pro day

The early word on the Ohio State wide receiver's 40-yard dash time at the Buckeyes' pro day Friday is an unofficial time in the range of the mid-4.3s. ESPN's Austin Ward reported a 40 time of 4.36 seconds for Miller. That would be a vast improvement over his clocking of 4.50 at the NFL Scouting Combine less than two weeks ago, although unofficial pro-day times vary widely and tend to be on the speedy side.
If the official clocking on Miller remains in the mid-4.3s, the former Big Ten Player of the Year's draft stock could enjoy an uptick.
Buckeyes defensive end Joey Bosa appears to have improved on his 40-yard dash from the combine, as well. Bosa, who clocked at 4.86 at the combine in Indianapolis, broke 4.8 on the stopwatches of multiple scouts, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer.