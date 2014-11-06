Brandt: TCU QB Trevone Boykin like Seahawks' Russell Wilson

With just a few weeks left in the college football season, TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin is a leading candidate for both the most improved player in the country and the Heisman Trophy.
Boykin is third in the country in total offense and a big reason why the team is in the hunt for a berth in the first-ever College Football Playoff. Not bad for somebody who spent half the season at wide receiver last year.
Those prolific numbers and big wins Boykin has been putting up naturally have drawn the attention at higher levels of football, and NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt is one such person who has started to break down tape of the star quarterback.
What has the keen eye of Brandt seen? All good things.
On Twitter Thursday, Brandt compared Boykin to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson -- only faster and taller. Not a bad comparison to make, considering Wilson has a Super Bowl ring.
Boykin is undoubtedly the taller of the two by at least two inches, coming in at 6-foot-2 on the official team roster. Wilson might be a bit more filled out than his college counterpart, but Boykin does have the frame to add some more weight to withstand the pounding one takes at the position for a full season.
When it comes to speed, Wilson is fast by NFL standards as a quarterback, but he's no match for Boykin. Boykin became the first player in school history to record a 100-yard rushing game, 100-yard receiving game and 200-yard passing game in a single year after accomplishing that in 2013 as a quarterback and wide receiver for the team. He has really come on strong this year as a passer, however, perhaps even looking better than Wilson when it comes to throwing the deep ball to the TCU wideouts.
Boykin is just a junior, so an NFL future is likely a ways away, but it's pretty clear his vastly improved play is drawing notice from those in the professional community.