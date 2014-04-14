Brandt: Johnny Manziel still 2014 NFL Draft's top prospect

Brandt attended Manziel's pro-day workout on March 27, where the quarterback impressed NFL coaches and scouts with a variety of different passes in a 64-throw session that ended with a well-thrown deep ball to star wide receiver Mike Evans. Manziel, UCF's Blake Bortles and Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater are considered the most likely possibilities at the position to be chosen in the first round. How early in the first round, in which order, and by which clubs has for weeks been the subject of conflicting speculation. But the Houston Texans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, had a high-profile scouting contingent at the pro day workouts of all three quarterbacks, as well as Clowney's.