Brandt: Johnny Manziel and Mike Evans will enter 2014 NFL Draft

Along with being one of the nation's top passers, Manziel (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) rushed for more than 2,000 yards over two seasons with the Aggies, and will bring an exciting element of athleticism to the NFL. Manziel commented Monday about his improvement as a passer and the importance of "picking his battles" as a rusher, in order to stay healthy and minimize the physical punishment he takes from defenders. That will be as much a key to his development as an NFL quarterback as anything.