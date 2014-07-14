Brandt: Iowa's Brandon Scherff could go No. 1 in 2015 NFL Draft

Offensive tackle Eric Fisher went No. 1 overall in the 2013 draft, five years after fellow tackle Jake Long went first in the draft.
NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt says another offensive tackle could go first overall next year.
Scherff considered turning pro following last season, when he was an All-Big Ten selection, but decided to stay for his senior year. Even if he doesn't go first overall, he seems a lock to become the fourth Iowa offensive lineman to go in the first round since 2004 (joining Robert Gallery, Bryan Bulaga and Riley Reiff). He shows up all over the place on College Football 24/7's "14 for '14" series previewing the upcoming season.
His strength is legendary in the Iowa weight room. Last summer, Iowa put a video on YouTube of a Scherff weightlifting session in which he hang-cleans 410 pounds three times.
Scherff did indeed play quarterback as a sophomore at Denison (Iowa) High, then moved to the offensive line as a high school junior. Denison, by the way, is a town of about 8,200 in the western part of the state that's probably best known as the birthplace of actress Donna Reed. Soon, it could be better-known as the hometown of a first-round draft pick.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah likes Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi a bit more than Scherff because of his pass-protection skills.
Brandt also mentioned a Mountain West Conference offensive tackle as a possible first-rounder.
Brandt also tweeted that Sambrailo could be one of three first-rounders from the Mountain West Conference, joining Fresno State free safety Derron Smith and Fresno State wide receiver Josh Harper. In addition, three MWC players -- Colorado State linebacker Aaron Davis, Fresno State nose tackle Tyeler Davison and Fresno State guard Cody Wichmann -- are potential second-rounders, Brandt says.
