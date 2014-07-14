Brandt: Iowa's Brandon Scherff could go No. 1 in 2015 NFL Draft

Scherff considered turning pro following last season, when he was an All-Big Ten selection, but decided to stay for his senior year. Even if he doesn't go first overall, he seems a lock to become the fourth Iowa offensive lineman to go in the first round since 2004 (joining Robert Gallery, Bryan Bulaga and Riley Reiff). He shows up all over the place on College Football 24/7's "14 for '14" series previewing the upcoming season.