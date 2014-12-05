Brandt: Greg Schiano potential front-runner for Michigan job

San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh can't seem to escape speculation that he could be the next coach at his alma mater, Michigan, but he's not the only one. NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt suggested via Twitter Friday that former Rutgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano could be involved in the search, as well.
The Buccaneers fired Schiano nearly a year ago and he's said to be inclined to get back into the coaching business after a year away. A no-nonsense coach who ran a pro-style offense at Rutgers and has a defensive background, Schiano would be a fit for the Wolverines in more ways than one.
Former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr has endorsed Harbaugh for the job. With Florida and Nebraska filling their coaching vacancies Thursday, the Michigan job is the most high-profile job currently open.
Brandt indicated Schiano would be better-suited for a head-coaching role after two unsuccessful seasons in Tampa Bay.