Brandt: Five coaching candidates Texas should consider

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 02:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

Gundy-Kingsbury-131217-TOS.jpg

It's been a tough week for me. One of my best friends is without a job he held and loved for the past 16 years, in a profession he dominated at his four different stops over the last three decades. He deserved an ending so much better than the one he received.

I don't suspect Mack Brown will ever coach again. He hasn't told me as much, but that's my suspicion. Sad part is, I don't think the University of Texas ever really fully appreciated what he did for the school. And Mack's too much of a gentleman -- a throwback to college football's classier times -- to remind them.

"Mack is going to be a tough act to follow," UT president Bill Powers said at Sunday's press conference to announce Brown's resignation. That might be the understatement of the year.

Mack was perfect for that job. He had solid relationships with the state's high school football coaches, allowing him to successfully recruit the 5-stars from each corner of the state. And he smoothly navigated the very different worlds of 18-year-old athletes, alums, school officials, and millionaire boosters.

How do you replace a guy like that? How do you upgrade the head-coaching position at what I consider a top-five program that's not as good as it used to be because of what other schools in the region have been able to accomplish in recent years, making recruiting and competing much more difficult?

I suspect the Longhorns will aim high, but ultimately end up settling for someone on their B-list. Even more important than Xs and Os and dealing with alumni and boosters will be someone who can relate to the high school coaches in the state of Texas and build relationships with them.

With that in mind, here are five names I would have on my short list, in alphabetical order:

Mike Gundy: At age 38, Gundy took over an Oklahoma State program that was average at best and elevated it to national relevance. Since joining the OSU staff as the offensive coordinator in 2001, he has built a lot of healthy relationships with Texas high school coaches, and has recruited well in the state. Currently, more than half of the players on the Cowboys' roster, including one of the nation's top cornerbacks (Justin Gilbert), is from Texas.

Kliff Kingsbury: I'm not sure I've seen anyone toss Kingsbury's name into this conversation, but I think the first-year Texas Tech head coach would be a terrific hire. He's a smart, energetic people person, a dynamic recruiter, and one of the best young coaches we've seen in a long time. His ties to Texas are deep having played in high school near San Antonio before going to Texas Tech, where he set seven FBS passing records. As a coach, he developed Case Keenum at Houston and Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M before taking over the Red Raiders' program, where he started 7-0 this season before running into the tough part of schedule. Kingsbury would have to hire an experienced defensive coordinator.

Mike Leach: What Leach accomplished at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009, with Kingsbury as his quarterback, is unbelievable. He's different, yes, but he has a brilliant mind, is a tremendous people person, is a great evaluator of talent, and he's well-liked and respected in the state of Texas. He's another offensive-minded guy who would need to bring along a top-notch DC. This season at Washington State, he beat Arizona, USC and Cal on the road, and almost pulled off the upset at Auburn. He would bring an exciting brand of offense that would be attractive to recruits. There's nothing conventional about Leach, but all he does is win.

Les Miles: Miles coached at Oklahoma State and was an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, so he knows the area and does a lot of recruiting in East Texas. He seemingly disassociated himself with the job on Monday ("Oh please. Oh please. Let's not kick my name around."), but I would think he would be very appealing for Texas with a national championship and a 122-45 career mark as head coach. LSU is a good job, but Texas is an upgrade in terms of stature and money, although I suspect LSU would make an effort to match the latter.

David Shaw: Shaw has done a remarkable job in three seasons at Stanford and is a highly respected coach in the college ranks. However, he has given indications he'd like to remain in Palo Alto for a long time. He has recruited in Texas; currently, Stanford has 13 players on its roster from the state, including Ty Montgomery, a top wide receiver and dynamic kick returner. Shaw is someone you have to consider if you're Texas, and I'd think he would have to at least listen.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW