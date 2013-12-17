Brandt: Five coaching candidates Texas should consider

Mike Leach: What Leach accomplished at Texas Tech from 2000 to 2009, with Kingsbury as his quarterback, is unbelievable. He's different, yes, but he has a brilliant mind, is a tremendous people person, is a great evaluator of talent, and he's well-liked and respected in the state of Texas. He's another offensive-minded guy who would need to bring along a top-notch DC. This season at Washington State, he beat Arizona, USC and Cal on the road, and almost pulled off the upset at Auburn. He would bring an exciting brand of offense that would be attractive to recruits. There's nothing conventional about Leach, but all he does is win.