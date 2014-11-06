Brandt: Dak Prescott much better NFL prospect than Tim Tebow

The comparisons between Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott and former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow are easy enough to spot, from their college offensive scheme, to the coach who helped them learn it (Dan Mullen), to the jersey number they share (15).
But they can stop there. Because as pro prospects, they aren't comparable at all, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.
Of course, Tebow's struggles with passing accuracy didn't surface in college. And while there was more than a little pre-draft concern about his throwing motion, it didn't prevent the Denver Broncos from trading into the 25th slot of the 2010 draft to pick Tebow. An NFL general manager made an observation similar to Brandt's, telling NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport last month that Prescott is a significantly better prospect as a passer than Tebow.
Prescott has completed 132 of 216 passes for 2,025 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, but has thrown five of his seven interceptions in his last three games. His rushing exploits have been equally impressive in leading the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Bulldogs. He's rushed for more than 100 yards in four of eight games this season, with another 10 touchdowns.
Prescott, a junior, will decide whether to turn pro early at the end of the season. He has said he plans to do just that if he is projected as a first-round draft pick.