Brandt: Cowboys should look to draft Tony Romo's successor

Draft experts have built something of a consensus that the draft's elite quarterbacks don't project as well as, for instance, Andrew Luck did as the top pick of the 2012 draft. We've heard time and again that from Johnny Manziel to Teddy Bridgewater, from Blake Bortles to Derek Carr, they all have their flaws. But there is no shortage of intriguing quarterback prospects who could be available on the second or third day of the draft. And for clubs that aren't in need of a rookie quarterback to step right in, that's where the value at the position lies.