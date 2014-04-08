Brandt: Allen Robinson's draft stock on rise after big pro day

In a draft that's deep on wide receivers, one receiver who often is overlooked is Penn State's Allen Robinson. Perhaps his pro day Tuesday will change that.
One interested observer surely would have been Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly, whose team is likely to draft a wide receiver or two this year. Robinson is seen by most analysts as a second-rounder, though he isn't expected to be around when the Eagles pick 22nd in the second round. His pro day might spark enough interest to put him in the discussion as a possible late first-rounder.
The big question about Robinson (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) is his speed, but his 40 time at his pro day was a noticeable improvement over his 4.60 time at February's NFL Scouting Combine. Robinson's vertical jump was measured at 39 inches at the combine, when he also turned in a 10-foot, 7-inch broad jump. That he improved from good numbers in both categories Tuesday also had to intrigue scouts.
Robinson led the Big Ten in receptions and receiving yardage in each of the past two seasons. He had 174 receptions and 2,445 receiving yards in that span under since-departed coach Bill O'Brien.
With the Nittany Lions, Robinson proved to be effective as a deep threat and also on wide-receiver screens. According to cfbstats.com, he had 10 receptions of at least 40 yards in 2013, a figure that tied for the national lead with Utah's Dres Anderson and was two more than Oregon State's Brandin Cooks, Texas A&M's Mike Evans and Clemson's Sammy Watkins.
Teams that own top-10 picks in the second round who could be interested in a receiver include Buffalo, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Oakland and Tampa Bay.
