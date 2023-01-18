Brandon Staley explains Chargers' offensive staff changes: 'There's a different gear we need to get to'

Staley's offense finished 11th in total yards per game in 2022, which should be seen as an achievement, considering the Chargers played a significant portion of the season without one or both of their top targets in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Injuries hit Los Angeles hard on both sides of the ball, but as they got key players back late in the season, they appeared to hit their stride, winning four of their final five games to close the regular-season slate.

That momentum appeared to carry over into Super Wild Card Weekend, where the Chargers began their game in Jacksonville with four takeaways, building a four-possession lead in the first half. Signs of trouble began to appear, though, when they punted late in the first half, giving Jacksonville just enough time to mount a touchdown drive to cut the deficit to 27-7.

From there, Los Angeles went into a shell offensively, mustering just three more points in the remainder of the game while watching its defense crumble against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. The crushing loss was a product of what Staley believes was a subpar offensive approach.

He hopes staff changes will remedy this failure.

"Yeah, I think there's just a different level that we need to play at, offensively, particularly at the line of scrimmage, in the run game, and having a marriage of the run and the pass, creating more explosions on early downs, and I think there's just a style of play that's still out there for us," Staley said. "And I think we made improvements each season towards heading where I think we can ultimately go as a football team, and again these aren't easy decisions but I think you're not trying to stay at a certain place, you're always trying to take your game to another level, and that's what it's about, creating that optimal level that I know our team can get to offensively.

"I think we played really quality football for two years, but in terms of us being able to compete for Super Bowls and ultimately be as good as we can be, I think there's another gear we can get to."

If the Chargers can reach that gear, Staley shouldn't have to continue ignoring calls for his job. He's heard plenty of them already, even if he isn't taking them seriously.

"No, I have a lot of confidence in the way we've done things for two years, I have a lot of confidence in what I see on the football field week in and week out, I know the type of improvements that we've been able to make as a football team since I've been here," Staley said. "I think the way that we finished the season, the way we finished down the stretch, shows you all the things that we're excited about moving forward. I know that the culture that we have in the locker room, I know the quality of the product on the field, and I know the capacity we have to grow, and we have all these things in place where we made tremendous improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, and now from Year 2 to Year 3 we expect to make those same types of improvements.