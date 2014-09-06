Brandon Scherff returns to game after apparent knee injury

Iowa senior offensive tackle Brandon Scherff -- one of the top two seniors at his position nationally -- went to the locker room with an apparent knee injury during the first quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against Ball State, but he later returned to the game.
Scherff (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) was injured trying to make a tackle on a Ball State fumble return for a TD.
While he was helped off the field by training personnel, he later walked under his own power to the locker room. He re-entered the game in the second quarter.
Scherff is the potential overall No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft, NFL Media senior draft analyst Gil Brandt said in July.
