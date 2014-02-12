Brandin Cooks says he should run in the 4.3 range in the 40

Oregon State wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who led the nation with 1,730 receiving yards in 2013, is looking to run the 40-yard dash in about 4.3 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Cooks, who has been compared with Carolina Panthers star receiver Steve Smith, also said he should measure in at around 5-foot-10 at the combine.
"I know I'll measure in at 5-10," Cooks told The Charlotte Observer. "We're going to find out in a week and some change."
Cooks, who set a Pac-12 single-season record with 128 receptions in '13, said he played this season at 184 pounds. Smith is 5-9 and 185 pounds.
"I know a lot about Steve Smith. That's one of the guys I actually model my game after," said Cooks, who is training in San Diego for the combine.
Cooks said the Smith comparisons go beyond size.
"He's not scared to do anything," Cooks said. "He's not scared to go over the middle. ... That's how I like to see myself, too -- a fearless receiver who's not afraid to do those things."
If Cooks does runs the 40 in the 4.3 range, he will be among the fastest wide receivers. Clemson's Sammy Watkins and Wyoming's Robert Herron also are expected to turn in times in that range.
Cooks is considered one of the top 12 receivers available, but he is the shortest of the group. The only other receiver in the top dozen shorter than 6-0 is LSU's Odell Beckham Jr., who is listed at 5-11 and outweighs Cooks by almost 10 pounds.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.