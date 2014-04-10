Brandin Cooks leads list of 2014 NFL draft's top shorter WRs

We're hearing a lot of buzz about the tall trees at wide receiver in this year's draft. Texas A&M's Mike Evans (6-foot-5 ) could go in the top 10 and Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin (6-5) is a likely first-rounder.
There are quite a few members of the 5-foot-10-and-under crowd in this year's receiver class, though, and there are some very intriguing talents in the bunch. Here's a look at five of the top shorter wide receivers available in 2014, led by a likely first-rounder:
Cooks, the 2013 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver, isn't just one of the top shorter receivers in the draft -- he's one of the very best prospects at the position, regardless of size. Some people view him as a pure slot receiver, but I think he can play inside and outside, although he'll likely do the most damage in the slot. A lot of times you hear slot receivers described as quicker than fast. Cooks is quick and fast. He might not have great size, but he's a first-round talent.
Stewart really intrigues me. While he had a better season in 2012 than he did in '13 (he battled injury in '13), he was a very exciting player during his college career. Stewart has the potential to be a dynamic slot receiver and kick returner at the next level. He goes up and competes for the ball downfield. He's a likely third-day pick (Rounds 5-7) that bears watching.
Herron can flat-out fly. He's a compact guy who had good production at Wyoming (932 yards and nine touchdowns last season) catching passes from quarterback Brett Smith, who I think is an intriguing third-day prospect that hasn't been getting the attention he warrants (Smith wasn't invited to the NFL Scouting Combine). Herron will be a vertical threat in the slot with great speed. My biggest concern with him is he looks a little bit more like a body catcher than a hands catcher.
Saunders, a Fresno State transfer who used to catch passes from Derek Carr, is the smallest of the guys on this list, but he can make some big plays. He has lined up in the slot and outside, but I think he'll make a living in the slot at the next level. He's a tough guy with explosive kick-return ability and good hands. Saunders has a slight build, but he's shifty.
Campanaro, Wake Forest's all-time leader in receptions (229), has struggled with injuries, but he's not really a brittle guy. When healthy, he's been very productive. He's a crafty player. Campanaro doesn't run great routes -- he'll freelance at times. He has always been a No. 1 threat and he's been very skillful about finding ways to get open. He reminds me a little bit of Packers wide receiver Randle Cobb. He's not as physically gifted as Cobb, but knows how to get open and can hurt defenses in a variety of ways. Cobb was a second-round pick, but Campanaro will likely be picked on Day 3.