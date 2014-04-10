Brandin Cooks leads list of 2014 NFL draft's top shorter WRs

Cooks, the 2013 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver, isn't just one of the top shorter receivers in the draft -- he's one of the very best prospects at the position, regardless of size. Some people view him as a pure slot receiver, but I think he can play inside and outside, although he'll likely do the most damage in the slot. A lot of times you hear slot receivers described as quicker than fast. Cooks is quick and fast. He might not have great size, but he's a first-round talent.