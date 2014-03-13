 Skip to main content
Brandin Cooks, Aaron Donald could factor in Seahawks' draft

Published: Mar 13, 2014 at 02:30 PM

Just about every NFL analyst and front-office executive agrees the 2014 NFL Draft class is one of the deepest and most talented in recent memory. If you're a team picking near the bottom of each round, you're probably elated at some of the options you know you'll have as a result.

Will the rich get richer? Pete Carroll and company certainly hope so as they look to defend their Super Bowl crown next season.

The Seattle Seahawks have been active in free agency, but still haven't restocked every position with a front-line starter. As they head into the draft it's likely they'll end up looking for options at offensive line, wide receiver and defensive line in the first round.

"Kelvin Benjamin, at 6-foot-5 from Florida State, is a possibility. But I think the guy that's catching everybody's eye right now is out of the Pacific Northwest in Brandin Cooks," NFL Media analyst Charles Davis remarked on "Path to the Draft." "He can play inside, he can play outside. He ran a 4.33 at the combine. Let me say that again, 4.33.

"Guess what? He can absolutely catch the football."

Well, that's a scary thought if you're a defensive coordinator to see the Seahawks team Cooks with Russell Wilson and Percy Harvin. The Biletnikoff Award winner wasn't phased by the departure of running mate Markus Wheaton to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and routinely busted coverages for big plays to become college football's best receiver.

The question is, will Cooks be there at the end of the first round?

"When you're picking 32nd, one thing you have to be aware of is there will be a player there that you absolutely don't need or don't expect but has such a high grade you have to take him. The other scenario is that's wiped out. Get back and pick up some picks. You're going to have to be flexible," former NFL general manager Charley Casserly said. "The biggest problem on this team is they need a speed receiver. Let's be more realistic, I don't think (Cooks) will be there."

Aww, Charley, why do you have to ruin the dreams of possessing such a speedy pair of wideouts for all the Seattle fans out there?

At least he made up for dashing the hopes of landing Cooks by mentioning that stud defensive tackle Aaron Donald could be a guy that falls down to the team with so many clubs playing different fronts. Ra'Shede Hageman, Stephon Tuitt and Timmy Jernigan were other options the "Path to the Draft" crew mentioned could fit into the Seahawks' plans.

Still, we can't help but think Wilson is already texting Carroll that he'd love toss a few touchdowns to Cooks in 2014.

