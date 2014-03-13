Brandin Cooks, Aaron Donald could factor in Seahawks' draft

"When you're picking 32nd, one thing you have to be aware of is there will be a player there that you absolutely don't need or don't expect but has such a high grade you have to take him. The other scenario is that's wiped out. Get back and pick up some picks. You're going to have to be flexible," former NFL general manager Charley Casserly said. "The biggest problem on this team is they need a speed receiver. Let's be more realistic, I don't think (Cooks) will be there."