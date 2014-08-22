Bracket busters: Potential wild-card teams for CFB playoff

Three reasons to believe:

1. Overall talent: Yes, Florida was 4-8 last season. But the Gators went 11-2 in 2012 and it's not like all their talent vanished into thin air. Florida annually reels in top-ranked recruiting classes, and key injuries were one of the reasons for last season's swoon. CB Vernon Hargreaves III might be the nation's best at his position, and DE Dante Fowler Jr. is another big-timer. As for the guys who haven't produced much offensively? It's not as if Florida was the only school recruiting those guys, and RB Kelvin Taylor, WR DeMarcus Robinson and OT D.J. Humphries, in particular, seem in line for big seasons.

2. Scheme change: One reason Florida has struggled offensively the past three seasons -- actually, "struggled" is too kind -- is that the key talent on hand was ill-suited for a pro-style attack. The move back to a spread attack should especially help QB Jeff Driskel, who was an Urban Meyer recruit. Driskel is a big, physical guy with a strong arm, but he is a spread quarterback, not a dropback guy. His comfort level seems way up in fall camp, and that should mean at least a competent offense for the first time since the 2009 season.

3. The SEC East is a mystery: South Carolina and Georgia are considered the top two teams in the division, but both have flaws. Both have star tailbacks, but the quarterbacks are a concern at both schools. In addition, South Carolina's defensive front is a question, and Georgia's secondary looks quite messy. Division foes Missouri, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Kentucky also have holes (a lot, in fact, at Vandy, UT and UK). Florida has flaws, as well. But it's not as if Florida is in the SEC West or Pac-12 North; the SEC East is winnable for the Gators if everything breaks right.