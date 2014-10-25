Boykin, TCU destroy Texas Tech in game marred by injuries

Who is the best one-loss team in the country?
We'll find out who the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks it is on Tuesday, but TCU continued to state its case that the best one resides in Fort Worth.
Quarterback Trevone Boykin set a school record with seven touchdown passes as the Horned Frogs' offense rolled over Texas Tech in a 82-27 blowout.
The now-Heisman Trophy candidate threw for 433 yards to go along with all those touchdown passes and might have clinched everybody's vote as the nation's most improved player.
In total, TCU rolled up 785 offensive yards on the day.
Still, it was a somewhat costly win for Boykin and TCU, as star receiver Josh Doctson limped off in the third quarter and was later seen going to the locker room on crutches with what appeared to be a right leg injury. He had four catches for 76 yards and a pair of touchdowns up until that point and led the team in every major receiving category on the season.
Doctson wasn't the only major injury either.
Texas Tech quarterback Davis Webb also left in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room with a leg injury -- he couldn't put any weight on it and returned to the sideline in a boot and using crutches. He finished the game completing half his passes for 300 yards, two scores and an interception.
The Red Raiders' defense also could have passed for injured the way it played. The Horned Frogs scored 68 on Tech in just three quarter to set a new school record for most points given up in a game. Again, that was just through three quarters. That likely had to put a smile on co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, who left Lubbock for Fort Worth in the offseason.
It was a game to forget if you were Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, who received a big contract extension prior to the season.
On the opposite sideline, Gary Patterson was likely hoping a few committee members were watching every second of it.