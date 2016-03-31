Boykin shows off arm, Doctson is outstanding at TCU's pro day

Representatives from 30 NFL teams were present for TCU's pro day on Thursday. The list of dignitaries in attendance included Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, a quarterbacks coach from the Cincinnati Bengals, and wide receivers coaches from the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. The only teams without a representative at the pro day were the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
A total of 20 players worked out indoors and on FieldTurf.
Quarterback Trevone Boykin -- 6-foot-0 1/8, 213 pounds -- completed 35 of 38 passes at the pro day. He also ran eight pass routes as a receiver and looked pretty good doing that, too. Boykin has a strong arm, but a negative to that is he doesn't quite know how to take something off the ball.
Wide receiver Josh Doctson -- 6-2 3/8, 204 -- had an outstanding workout, despite one drop. After today, Doctson has a chance to be a first-round pick.
Safety Derrick Kindred -- 5-10 1/4, 207 -- performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Kindred will be a great special teams player for some team. He's also smart, and because of that will do a great job as a safety.
Wide receiver Kolby Listenbee -- 6-0, 186 -- performed 18 reps on the bench. He has a sports hernia injury, so he was unable to work out.
Kicker Jaden Oberkrom -- 6-0 7/8, 197 -- is dealing with a groin issue, and without any special teams coaches in attendance opted not to kick.
Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- 6-6 1/8, 320 -- had 27 bench press reps. He had a 32-inch vertical jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.56 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.7 seconds. Vaitai really helped himself at the pro day. He can play either right or left tackle.
Running back Aaron Green -- 5-10 7/8, 203 -- did the 40-yard dash in 4.57 and 4.59 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.04 seconds and the three-cone in 6.89 seconds. He performed 18 reps on the bench. He's more shifty than fast.
Defensive end Terrell Lathan -- 6-3 5/8, 292 -- did the 40 in 4.84 and 4.89 seconds. He had a 31 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-10 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.51 seconds and the three-cone in 7.28 seconds. He put the bar up 18 times on the bench. He had a really good pro-day workout and might have earned at least a look from an NFL team as a free agent.
TCU coach Gary Patterson has really turned this program around. Not long ago, this was a second-class football program. The Horned Frogs have risen from that status to become one of the nation's top programs, due to off-the-charts upgrades to their stadium and athletic facilities. That improvement has shown in how well the program now can recruit from outside of the state of Texas.
Patterson is tremendously well-organized. He makes sure to walk around and greet the NFL representatives who made the trip to Fort Worth. Patterson is now also inviting former Horned Frogs players to attend the pro day. LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton and Jason Verrett were among the 14 former Frogs in attendance on Thursday there to cheer on prospects.