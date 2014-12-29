Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing Tuesday's slate of CFB action

College Football 24/7 is providing a daily glimpse at the best players in each bowl game and predictions from writers Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.
MUSIC CITY BOWL
Site: Nashville
Date: Dec. 30
Time/TV: 3 p.m., ESPN
Matchup: LSU (8-4) vs. Notre Dame (7-5)
Top players to watch: LSU (LB Kwon Alexander, G Vadal Alexander, CB Jalen Collins, OT La'el Collins, RB Leonard Fournette; DE Danielle Hunter, S Ronald Martin, S Jalen Mills, FB Connor Neighbors, DE Jermauria Rasco); Notre Dame (DL Sheldon Day, QB Everett Golson, TE Ben Koyack, G Nick Martin, LB Nyles Morgan, CB Cody Riggs, LB Jaylon Smith, OT Ronnie Stanley)
Why NFL fans should tune in: This is a good matchup between big-name schools with a lot of individual talent but also inconsistent quarterback play. La'el Collins (6-5, 321) is an LSU rarity -- an actual, bonafide senior standout. LSU seemingly loses more key juniors than any other school, but Collins' decision to stay in school could help him become a first-round selection next year; the question is how early he'll go. Martin (6-2, 220) also is a senior and a first-year starter; he runs well and has the potential to be a third-day pick. Neighbors (5-11, 229) is a big-time lead blocker who has accepted a Reese's Senior Bowl invitation. Rasco (6-3, 247) is a senior with pass-rush skills; he almost certainly will have to move to linebacker at the next level. The Alexanders (who aren't related), Jalen Collins, Hunter and Mills are juniors who would be best-served to stay for their senior seasons, though Collins reportedly will turn pro. Hunter (6-6, 240) has to the potential to become a top-flight pass rusher, and his battles with Stanley (6-5, 315), a third-year sophomore who is draft-eligible, will be must-watch viewing for scouts. Fournette was perhaps the most hyped true freshman nationally, and he leads LSU with 891 yards and eight rushing TDs. He is a powerful big back with surprisingly good speed. Notre Dame's best senior is Koyack (6-5, 254), who should be one of the top five tight ends selected. Martin (6-4, 295), a senior, is a good run blocker who also can play center. Riggs (5-9, 185) is a graduate transfer from Florida who started at safety for the Gators, and his versatility could be appealing on the third day of the draft. Golson (6-0, 200), a junior, was a Heisman candidate for about half the season, but he tailed off badly in the second half, to the point where he is expected to share time with Malik Zaire in this game. Golson is a good passer but makes far too many mistakes. Day (6-2, 285) is a talented junior who might miss the game with a knee injury; he is a squatty guy with pass-rush skills who fits as a tackle in the 4-3 and an end in the 3-4. The Irish's most talented player might be Smith (6-2, 235), a sophomore who runs well and flows easily from sideline to sideline. Morgan (6-1, 230) is one of the better true freshmen linebackers in the nation.
Game predictions:
Brandt: LSU, 31-21
Brooks: LSU, 17-14
Jeremiah: LSU, 31-17
Fischer: LSU, 28-20
Goodbread: LSU, 17-13
Huguenin: LSU, 27-17
BELK BOWL
Site: Charlotte
Date: Dec. 30
Time/TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Georgia (9-3) vs. Louisville (9-3)
NFL teams attending:Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Oakland Raiders, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans.
Top players to watch: Georgia (DL Ray Drew, LB Leonard Floyd, CB Damian Swain, LB Ramik Wilson, LB Amarlo Herrera); Louisville (WR DeVante Parker, DE Lorenzo Mauldin, OL Jamon Brown, DB Gerod Holliman, RB Michael Dyer).
Why NFL fans should tune in: Georgia cornerback Damian Swann couldn't ask for a better chance to impress NFL scouts in his final college game than to cover the Cardinals' DeVante Parker, who has been impossible to cover since returning from an injury. Louisville safety Gerod Holliman needs one interception to break the NCAA single-season record (he is tied for the mark with 14), although Georgia hasn't thrown this season any more than it's had to. The Cardinals will have to stop standout freshman RB Nick Chubb first before Holliman's chances for the record increase. Reportedly, Holliman will turn pro early. Louisville RB Michael Dyer didn't have huge numbers this season, but make no mistake, he is a legitimate NFL prospect. A former Auburn star, Dyer has had a lot of career twists and turns that will concern scouts, but his pro potential is undeniable. Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham faces the team he came from less than a year ago in Georgia.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Georgia, 28-21
Brooks: Louisville, 38-35
Jeremiah: Louisville, 34-28
Fischer: Georgia, 28-17
Goodbread: Georgia, 21-17
Huguenin: Georgia, 24-21
FOSTER FARMS BOWL
Site: Santa Clara, Calif.
Date: Dec. 30
Time/TV: 10 p.m., ESPN
Matchup: Maryland vs. Stanford
NFL teams attending:Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers.
Top players to watch: Maryland (WR Stefon Diggs, WR Deon Long, DT Darius Kilgo, QB CJ Brown); Stanford (OL Andrus Peat, DT Henry Anderson, S Kodi Whitfield, LB James Vaughters, CB Wayne Lyons, LB AJ Tarpley, S Jordan Richards, QB Kevin Hogan)
Why NFL fans should tune in: The San Francisco 49ers won't be in the postseason, but their home field will play host to a pair of 7-5 teams hoping to put their regular season struggles behind them and use a bowl win to propel them into the offseason. The Cardinal are used to playing in major games but find themselves playing down the street from campus in what will be the college finale for several key defenders such as Henry Anderson and A.J. Tarpley. Unfortunately for Stanford, its dynamic playmaking receiver -- Ty Montgomery -- will miss the game due to a shoulder injury. The Terps have a number of prospects on their sideline, such as junior Stefon Diggs (back from a kidney injury), but they are really hoping to end their first season in the Big Ten on a high note more than anything.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Stanford, 34-24
Brooks: Stanford, 24-20
Jeremiah: Stanford, 24-0
Fischer: Stanford, 33-13
Goodbread: Stanford, 20-14
Huguenin: Stanford, 20-7