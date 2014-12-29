Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing Tuesday's slate of CFB action

Site: Nashville

Date: Dec. 30

Time/TV: 3 p.m., ESPN

Matchup: LSU (8-4) vs. Notre Dame (7-5)

Top players to watch: LSU (LB Kwon Alexander, G Vadal Alexander, CB Jalen Collins, OT La'el Collins, RB Leonard Fournette; DE Danielle Hunter, S Ronald Martin, S Jalen Mills, FB Connor Neighbors, DE Jermauria Rasco); Notre Dame (DL Sheldon Day, QB Everett Golson, TE Ben Koyack, G Nick Martin, LB Nyles Morgan, CB Cody Riggs, LB Jaylon Smith, OT Ronnie Stanley)

Why NFL fans should tune in: This is a good matchup between big-name schools with a lot of individual talent but also inconsistent quarterback play. La'el Collins (6-5, 321) is an LSU rarity -- an actual, bonafide senior standout. LSU seemingly loses more key juniors than any other school, but Collins' decision to stay in school could help him become a first-round selection next year; the question is how early he'll go. Martin (6-2, 220) also is a senior and a first-year starter; he runs well and has the potential to be a third-day pick. Neighbors (5-11, 229) is a big-time lead blocker who has accepted a Reese's Senior Bowl invitation. Rasco (6-3, 247) is a senior with pass-rush skills; he almost certainly will have to move to linebacker at the next level. The Alexanders (who aren't related), Jalen Collins, Hunter and Mills are juniors who would be best-served to stay for their senior seasons, though Collins reportedly will turn pro. Hunter (6-6, 240) has to the potential to become a top-flight pass rusher, and his battles with Stanley (6-5, 315), a third-year sophomore who is draft-eligible, will be must-watch viewing for scouts. Fournette was perhaps the most hyped true freshman nationally, and he leads LSU with 891 yards and eight rushing TDs. He is a powerful big back with surprisingly good speed. Notre Dame's best senior is Koyack (6-5, 254), who should be one of the top five tight ends selected. Martin (6-4, 295), a senior, is a good run blocker who also can play center. Riggs (5-9, 185) is a graduate transfer from Florida who started at safety for the Gators, and his versatility could be appealing on the third day of the draft. Golson (6-0, 200), a junior, was a Heisman candidate for about half the season, but he tailed off badly in the second half, to the point where he is expected to share time with Malik Zaire in this game. Golson is a good passer but makes far too many mistakes. Day (6-2, 285) is a talented junior who might miss the game with a knee injury; he is a squatty guy with pass-rush skills who fits as a tackle in the 4-3 and an end in the 3-4. The Irish's most talented player might be Smith (6-2, 235), a sophomore who runs well and flows easily from sideline to sideline. Morgan (6-1, 230) is one of the better true freshmen linebackers in the nation.

Game predictions:

Brandt: LSU, 31-21

Brooks: LSU, 17-14

Jeremiah: LSU, 31-17

Fischer: LSU, 28-20

Goodbread: LSU, 17-13

Huguenin: LSU, 27-17