Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing the weekend's CFB action

Site: Birmingham, Ala.

Date: Jan. 3

Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Matchup: East Carolina (8-4) vs. Florida (6-5)

Top players to watch: East Carolina (QB Shane Carden, WR Justin Hardy, OT Ike Harris, WR Cam Worthy); Florida (DE Dante Fowler Jr., C Max Garcia, CB Vernon Hargreaves III, TB Matt Jones, LB Antonio Morrison).

Why NFL fans should tune in: Jan. 3 will feature NFL wild-card playoff games, so maybe tune into this and get revved up for playoff football? Then again, this might not be suitable pre-playoff viewing. Florida's motivation is questionable; the Gators will be playing for an interim coach (D.J. Durkin) who already knows he's not being retained. ECU's senior pass-catch duo of Carden and Hardy is one of the most prolific in NCAA history. Hardy (6-0, 188) already holds the FBS record for career receptions (376, for 4,381 yards, which is sixth-most in history), while Carden (6-2, 221) has thrown for a school-record 11,564 yards and 84 touchdowns. Carden's yardage total is 34th all-time and a 250-yard game would put him 30th (currently, Drew Brees is 30th, Russell Wilson 32nd and Geno Smith 33rd). Worthy (6-3, 220), a senior, has good size, and while he has been inconsistent, he has an intriguing skill set; he had a monster game in a win over Virginia Tech (six receptions for 224 yards, one of four 100-yard games for him this season). Harris (6-7, 304) is a junior who should get some NFL looks next season. ECU will miss standout NT Terry Williams (6-1, 353), who was ruled ineligible for the game by the school. He has a ton of talent (figurative, not literal, though his conditioning sometimes makes you wonder), but he doesn't always show it. He can be flat-out dominating at times, and he holds up extremely well at the point of attack. Florida's offense has been a mess for four seasons and that is why the Gators have a new coach. Jones (6-2, 235), a junior, already has said he's turning pro. He's a tough inside runner who has good hands and is a willing blocker, and he could be a third-day pick. Garcia (6-5, 310), a senior, turned into a team leader after transferring from Maryland following his sophomore season. His versatility -- he has started at tackle, guard and center in his college career -- makes him an appealing prospect; this season was his first as a center, and he played well. Fowler (6-3, 261), a junior who already has announced he will declare for the draft, and Hargreaves (5-11, 195), a sophomore, are among the best players nationally at their positions. Fowler is athletic and was used in a variety of roles by UF coaches. He has good pass-rush skills and a high-level motor, and he holds up against the run. Hargreaves figures to spend a lot of the day against Hardy, which will be must-watch viewing for scouts. Hargreaves has good speed and excellent instincts, and also works hard in run support. Morrison (6-1, 225) is a try-hard junior with OK speed who can deliver a blow. He leads the Gators with 98 tackles.

Game predictions:

Brandt: East Carolina, 21-20

Brooks: East Carolina, 35-32

Jeremiah: East Carolina, 28-24

Fischer: East Carolina, 24-18

Goodbread: East Carolina, 24-13

Huguenin: East Carolina, 23-21