Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing Saturday's slate of CFB action

Site: Montgomery, Ala.

Date: Dec. 20

Time/TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Matchup: Bowling Green (7-6) vs. South Alabama (6-6)

NFL teams attending:St. Louis Rams

Top players to watch: Bowling Green (G Alex Huettel, WR Roger Lewis, LB Gabe Martin, DE Bryan Thomas); South Alabama (QB Brandon Bridge, DE/OLB Theo Rich, TE Wes Saxton, WR Shavarez Smith, OT Ucambre Williams).

Why NFL fans should tune in: Uhhhh, give us a minute. ... There isn't much of a reason to watch, though this is South Alabama's first-ever bowl appearance. Martin (6-2, 236) and Thomas (6-2, 248) were two of the better senior defenders in the MAC. Huettel, a junior, should be one of the better non-Power Five offensive linemen next season, while Lewis was the No. 2 freshman receiver in the nation with 69 catches. Bowling Green has run 1,013 plays, sixth-most in the nation. Bridge (6-5, 235), a Canadian who began his career at FCS member Alcorn State, has all the needed measurables and is a good athlete. While he is extremely raw as a quarterback, he is a potential late-round choice because of his potential upside. Saxton (6-4, 235) is a definite third-day prospect; he runs well and is a good receiver, though underutilized in that role. Saxton, who played with Jameis Winston in high school and whose cousin is former NFL RB Tony Nathan, needs to work on his blocking. Smith (6-1, 210) has good size but lacks speed. Williams (6-3, 295) plays tackle for the Jaguars but might get a chance at guard in the NFL. Rich (6-2, 260) has some pass-rush skills and is physical at the point of attack.

Game predictions:

Brandt: South Alabama, 27-24

Brooks: Bowling Green, 38-37

Jeremiah: South Alabama, 31-24

Fischer: Bowling Green, 42-23

Goodbread: South Alabama, 35-27

Huguenin: Bowling Green, 38-31