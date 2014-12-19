Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing Saturday's slate of CFB action

Published: Dec 19, 2014 at 02:34 AM

College bowl season officially kicks off Saturday, and College Football 24/7 is providing a daily glimpse at the best players in each game and predictions from writers Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

R+L CARRIERS NEW ORLEANS BOWL

Site: New Orleans
Date: Dec. 20
Time/TV: 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Louisiana-Lafayette (8-4) vs. Nevada (7-5)
NFL teams attending:Buffalo Bills
Top players to watch: Nevada (QB Cody Fajardo, DE Brock Hekking, WR Hasaan Henderson, DE/LB Ian Seau); Louisiana-Lafayette (RB Alonzo Harris, WR Jamal Robinson).
Why NFL fans should tune in: Why not get your bowl season started out right with an intriguing matchup between an up-and-down Wolf Pack team taking on one of the most impressive Sun Belt teams over the years in ULL? Fajardo has put up comparable numbers to Colin Kaepernick during his time in Reno and is among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. The team's pistol offense gets a lot of the press, but it's the defense you'll really want to keep an eye out for with Ian Seau (Junior's nephew) and wild man Brock Hekking, who might have the best hair in college football and is an equally fearsome pass rusher. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they feature a number of playmakers on the offensive side that could wind up being late Day Three selections.
Game predictions:
Brandt: UL-Lafayette, 24-21
Brooks: UL-Lafayette, 33-30
Jeremiah: Nevada, 28-24
Fischer: UL-Lafayette, 33-23
Goodbread: Nevada, 30-21
Huguenin: UL-Lafayette, 27-24

GILDAN NEW MEXICO BOWL

Site: Albuquerque, NM
Date: Dec. 20
Time/TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Utah State (9-3) vs. UTEP (7-5)
NFL teams attending: None reported
Top players to watch: Utah State (LB Kyler Fackrell, LB Zach Vigil).
Why NFL fans should tune in: The Aggies were one of the Mountain West's best-kept secrets this season with young head coach Matt Wells managing to win nine games in the regular season despite using four different quarterbacks on the year due to injuries. They're led by a stout defense featuring the underrated linebacking duo of Zach and Nick Vigil, a pair that combined for a mind-blowing 261 tackles. Seeing them fly all over the field is reason enough to tune in, but former Steelers offensive line coach Sean Kugler has done an equally good job guiding the Miners to a bowl berth. Sophomore running back Aaron Jones is the key cog in the UTEP offense and somebody to watch out for, if you're not tuning in just to see if the Miners can win a bowl game for the first time in nearly a half century.
Game predictions:
Brandt: UTEP, 35-27
Brooks: Utah State, 23-20
Jeremiah: Utah State, 34-24
Fischer: Utah State, 24-16
Goodbread: Utah State, 24-13
Huguenin: Utah State, 30-21

ROYAL PURPLE LAS VEGAS BOWL

Site: Las Vegas
Date: Dec. 20
Time/TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Matchup: Utah (8-4) vs. Colorado State (10-2)
NFL teams attending:San Diego Chargers
Top players to watch: Utah (DE Nate Orchard, S Eric Rowe, S Brian Blechen, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, RB Devontae Booker, WR Kaelin Clay, TE Westlee Tonga, P Tom Hackett, LB Jared Norris, DL Hunter Dimick); Colorado State (OL Ty Sambrailo, RB Dee Hart, QB Garrett Grayson, TE Kivon Cartwright, CB Bernard Blake, WR Rashard Higgins).
Why NFL fans should tune in: This game is loaded with future NFL draft picks and might have as many prospects on the field as some upper-tier bowls. For starters, Colorado State's explosive offense features a potential first-round offensive tackle in Sambrailo, the nation's leading receiver in Higgins, the Mountain West Player of the Year in Grayson and a stud running back in Hart. Yes, the Rams will be without their head coach (Jim McElwain, who was hired at Florida), but that shouldn't slow them down in capping one of the best seasons in school history. They'll be going against a talented Utah team that managed to grab an 8-4 record in the toughest division in college football. The defense is loaded with players to keep an eye on, starting with Orchard, the player who leads the country in sacks per game. Throw in plenty of playmakers on the back end and an impressive rusher pacing the offense in Booker and this could be one of the best games of December.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Utah, 35-28
Brooks: Utah, 20-17
Jeremiah: Utah, 31-28
Fischer: Utah, 27-20
Goodbread: Colorado State, 35-21
Huguenin: Utah, 27-24

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

Site: Boise, Idaho
Date: Dec. 20
Time/TV: 5:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Air Force (9-3) vs. Western Michigan (8-4)
NFL teams attending:Detroit Lions
Top players to watch: Air Force (K/P Will Conant, LB Jordan Pierce, SS Weston Steelhammer); Western Michigan (OT Willie Beavers, CB Donald Celiscar, FS Justin Currie, WR Corey Davis, RB Jarvion Franklin).
Why NFL fans should tune in: These teams are nice turnaround stories (Western was 1-11 and Air Force 2-10 last season), but there isn't all that much high-level talent on hand. Befitting a guy with that last name, Steelhammer -- a sophomore -- is a big hitter for Air Force. Conant (6-2, 215), a senior, has a good leg as a kicker and also is a solid punter; he could get some NFL free-agent looks, though he does owe the Air Force at least two years of active duty when he graduates. Celiscar (5-11, 185) is a senior who could be a third-day pick; he has 60 tackles, four picks and 17 pass breakups. Beavers and Currie are juniors who should get NFL looks next year, and Davis is a sophomore who likely will be one of the best non-Power Five receivers in the nation in 2015. Franklin (1,525 yards, 24 TDs) is the second-leading freshman rusher in the nation this season; he has had six games with three TDs.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Air Force, 27-24
Brooks: Western Michigan, 44-41
Jeremiah: Western Michigan, 28-27
Fischer: Air Force, 30-24
Goodbread: Air Force, 28-24
Huguenin: Air Force, 37-28

RAYCOM MEDIA CAMELLIA BOWL

Site: Montgomery, Ala.
Date: Dec. 20
Time/TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Bowling Green (7-6) vs. South Alabama (6-6)
NFL teams attending:St. Louis Rams
Top players to watch: Bowling Green (G Alex Huettel, WR Roger Lewis, LB Gabe Martin, DE Bryan Thomas); South Alabama (QB Brandon Bridge, DE/OLB Theo Rich, TE Wes Saxton, WR Shavarez Smith, OT Ucambre Williams).
Why NFL fans should tune in: Uhhhh, give us a minute. ... There isn't much of a reason to watch, though this is South Alabama's first-ever bowl appearance. Martin (6-2, 236) and Thomas (6-2, 248) were two of the better senior defenders in the MAC. Huettel, a junior, should be one of the better non-Power Five offensive linemen next season, while Lewis was the No. 2 freshman receiver in the nation with 69 catches. Bowling Green has run 1,013 plays, sixth-most in the nation. Bridge (6-5, 235), a Canadian who began his career at FCS member Alcorn State, has all the needed measurables and is a good athlete. While he is extremely raw as a quarterback, he is a potential late-round choice because of his potential upside. Saxton (6-4, 235) is a definite third-day prospect; he runs well and is a good receiver, though underutilized in that role. Saxton, who played with Jameis Winston in high school and whose cousin is former NFL RB Tony Nathan, needs to work on his blocking. Smith (6-1, 210) has good size but lacks speed. Williams (6-3, 295) plays tackle for the Jaguars but might get a chance at guard in the NFL. Rich (6-2, 260) has some pass-rush skills and is physical at the point of attack.
Game predictions:
Brandt: South Alabama, 27-24
Brooks: Bowling Green, 38-37
Jeremiah: South Alabama, 31-24
Fischer: Bowling Green, 42-23
Goodbread: South Alabama, 35-27
Huguenin: Bowling Green, 38-31

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW