Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing New Year's Day slate

College Football 24/7 is providing a daily glimpse at the best players in each bowl game and predictions from writers Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.
OUTBACK BOWL
Site: Tampa
Date: Jan. 1
Time/TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Matchup: Auburn (8-4) vs. Wisconsin (10-3)
NFL teams attending:Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens
Top players to watch: Auburn (TB Cameron Artis-Payne, WR Sammie Coates, C Reese Dismukes, QB Nick Marshall, WR D'haquille Williams, DT Gabe Wright, OT Avery Young); Wisconsin (TE Sam Arneson, LB Vince Biegel, G Kyle Costigan, TB Melvin Gordon, OT Rob Havenstein, DT Warren Herring, OT Tyler Marz, C Dan Voltz).
Why NFL fans should tune in: This has the potential to be one of the best bowls this season -- if both teams truly show up. Auburn plays poor defense and underachieved a bit this season, while Wisconsin has lost its coach and is coming off a 59-point beatdown at the hands of Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game. Artis-Payne (5-11, 210), a senior, leads the SEC in rushing with 1,482 yards. He's not an elite prospect, but he runs hard, is tough between the tackles and can handle a heavy workload. Coates (6-2, 201), a junior who already has said he's going pro, is gifted athletically and has excellent speed but needs refinement. Williams (6-2, 216) also could go pro; he is a JC transfer who has outperformed Coates this season. While he's not quite as athletic or as fast, he is more polished than Coates. Dismukes (6-3, 295) is a four-year starter who looks to be a third-day pick; he is not as strong as most NFL teams would prefer. Marshall (6-1, 210), a senior, is a high-level athlete who'll probably have to change positions at the next level; he is an erratic passer who played cornerback at Georgia as a true freshman. Young (6-6, 315) is a third-year sophomore with a good upside; he is more advanced as a run blocker than as a pass protector. Wright (6-2, 284) is an athletic senior whose production never has matched his hype; he has accepted a Reese's Senior Bowl invitation, as have Dismukes and Artis-Payne. Wright's work against the physical interior of Wisconsin's offensive line will be interesting. Gordon (6-1, 209), the Heisman runner-up, already has announced he is turning pro; he has rushed for 2,336 yards and is seven away from moving into third on the all-time single-season list. Costigan (6-5, 319) and Havenstein (6-8, 333) are the senior leaders of the offensive line, but Marz (6-5, 321), a junior, and Voltz (6-3, 311), a sophomore, probably have more pro potential. Havenstein's sheer size probably will appeal to some teams on the third day of the draft. Arneson (6-4, 244), a senior, will appeal to teams looking for a physical tight end; he leads the Badgers with four TD catches. Herring (6-3, 283) is solid against the run. Biegel (6-4, 244) is an athletic sophomore who should fully blossom into a star next fall; he runs well and has excellent size.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Auburn, 31-27
Brooks: Auburn, 37-35
Jeremiah: Auburn, 35-28
Fischer: Auburn, 43-30
Goodbread: Auburn, 41-17
Huguenin: Auburn, 38-28
COTTON BOWL
Site: Arlington, Texas
Date: Jan. 1
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Baylor (11-1) vs. Michigan State (10-2)
NFL teams attending:Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs
Top players to watch: Baylor (OT Spencer Drango, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Bryce Hager, WR Levi Norwood, DE Shawn Oakman, QB Bryce Petty, P Spencer Roth); Michigan State (C Jack Allen, DE Shilique Calhoun, OT Jack Conklin, QB Connor Cook, FS Kurtis Drummond, LB Taiwan Jones, TB Jeremy Langford, WR/CB Tony Lippett, DE Marcus Rush, CB Trae Waynes).
Why NFL fans should tune in: Baylor leads the nation in total offense (581.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (48.8 ppg); Michigan State is 12th nationally in total offense (496.5 ypg) and seventh in scoring (43.1 ppg). Michigan State's defense has received a ton of credit this season, but in two games against high-powered spread attacks -- you know, like the one Baylor possesses -- the Spartans were overwhelmed by Ohio State and Oregon, giving up a combined 95 points and 1,059 yards. Petty (6-3, 230), Goodley (5-11, 220) and Norwood (6-2, 200) are Baylor's key offensive seniors. Petty has had an uneven senior season, and he could use a solid outing against a good defense. Goodley and Norwood are both physical and fast, and seeing each go against Waynes (6-1, 182), a junior said to be leaning toward entering he draft, will be good theater. Drango (6-6, 310), a junior, might be the most talented offensive lineman in the Big 12; Oakman (6-9, 280), also a junior, might be the most talented defensive lineman. But unlike Drango, Oakman lacks consistency and needs a lot of seasoning; whether Oakman thinks he will be best-served by staying one more year in college will be a closely followed story. Roth is one of the better punters nationally and could be a third-day draft pick. Hager (6-2, 235) is a physical middle 'backer who is good against the run. That means he should be busy against a Spartans offense that likes to feature Langford (6-1, 208), a senior who quietly has rushed for 2,782 yards and 37 TDs the past two seasons. Langford is a tough between-the-tackles runner who also is quicker than he appears, and he has scored multiple rushing TDs in each of the past six games (15 total in that span). Cook (6-4, 218), a junior, says he intends to remain in school; he has the needed measurables but must improve his accuracy. Allen, a junior, and Conklin, a sophomore, should vie for All-American honors next season; Conklin could end up being the Big Ten's best tackle next fall. Lippett (6-3, 185), a senior, is a good athlete who is an excellent deep threat; he also can be expected to see time as a cornerback in this contest. Calhoun (6-5, 256), a junior, is one of the better all-around ends in the nation; he has good pass-rush skills, and also does a nice job holding up against the run. While he needs to add bulk, he has good strength and plays with good leverage. Rush (6-3, 251) is a high-motor senior who gets by on guts and guile rather than athleticism. Jones (6-3, 252), a senior, is a thumper at linebacker and holds up well against the run. Drummond (6-1, 202) is a senior who is a good prospect, but he didn't flash as much as expected this season.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Michigan State, 37-34
Brooks: Baylor, 40-38
Jeremiah: Michigan State, 31-30
Fischer: Baylor, 30-24
Goodbread: Michigan State, 42-24
Huguenin: Baylor, 34-31
CITRUS BOWL
Site: Orlando
Date: Jan. 1
Time/TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC
Matchup: Minnesota (8-4) vs. Missouri (10-3)
NFL teams attending:Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top players to watch: Minnesota (RB David Cobb, LB Damien Wilson, TE Maxx Williams, LB De'Vondre Campbell); Missouri (DE Markus Golden, DE Shane Ray, WR Jimmie Hunt, RB Marcus Murphy, WR Bud Sasser, RB Marcus Murphy).
Why NFL fans should tune in: Minnesota's Cobb is one of the most underrated running backs in college football, a senior and a classic example of a guy who could be a bargain pick in the draft at a devalued position. Missouri's defensive front is dominant in pass-rushing situations with Ray and Golden, particularly Ray, who has been favorably compared to Baltimore Ravens star Terrell Suggs. Ray will look to rebound from the SEC title game, when he was ejected for targeting. These are two vastly different teams in terms of style, with Missouri looking to throw more and throw deep, often to Hunt, who has the size to win fights for contested lobs and fades. Minnesota's offense counters not only with Cobb but one of the top tight ends in the nation in Williams, who has seven touchdown catches. Golden Gophers LB Wilson is one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten, a senior who made 111 stops and 10.5 tackles for loss.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Missouri, 24-21
Brooks: Missouri, 30-28
Jeremiah: Missouri, 28-21
Fischer: Missouri, 27-17
Goodbread: Missouri, 24-16
Huguenin: Missouri, 21-16
ROSE BOWL
Site: Pasadena, Calif.
Date: Jan. 1
Time/TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Oregon (12-1) vs. Florida State (13-0)
NFL teams attending:Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, St. Louis Rams, Houston Texans
Top players to watch: Oregon (QB Marcus Mariota, OL Jake Fisher, OG Hamani Stevens, C Hroniss Grasu, LB Derrick Malone, LB Tony Washington, DT Arik Armstead, DE DeForest Buckner, S Erick Dargan); Florida State (QB Jameis Winston, CB PJ Williams, DT Eddie Goldman, OL Cam Erving, DB Ronald Darby, DE Mario Edwards, OL Josue Matias, WR Rashard Greene, TE Nick O'Leary, OL Tre Jackson, RB Karlos Williams).
Why NFL fans should tune in: The first-ever semifinal game in the College Football Playoff takes place at the sport's most hallowed venue -- the Rose Bowl -- and marks just the third time ever a bowl game pits two Heisman Trophy winners against each other. Mariota led the Ducks on a dominant stretch on his way to winning the Heisman and has been about as perfect as one can be behind center after tossing just two interceptions all season long. While Mariota's accuracy in the passing game sometimes gets overshadowed by his ability to leave the pocket, few present such a unique challenge for opposing defenses. Surrounding him is a talented and, now, healthy offensive line that includes future pros such as Grasu and Fisher paving the way for Mariota and running backs such as freshman Royce Freeman. They'll have their hands full against FSU's defense, which might not be as solid as it was a season ago but still has kept the team undefeated thanks to playmakers such as Goldman, a terror at DT; defensive back Jalen Ramsey; and the speedy P.J. Williams. No matter what side of the ball they play on, though, the Seminoles take their cues from their charismatic leader in Winston. His touchdowns have been down and interceptions up in a rocky follow-up to his Heisman campaign, but he remains one of the most talented players in college football and had a flair for dramatic comebacks in 2014. Add in quality pass catchers Greene and O'Leary, and the Ducks will hope they can get enough stops to prevent this from being a shootout.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Florida State, 35-31
Brooks: Florida State, 30-27
Jeremiah: Florida State, 38-31
Fischer: Oregon, 40-31
Goodbread: Florida State, 30-24
Huguenin: Oregon, 38-34
SUGAR BOWL
Site: New Orleans
Date: Jan. 1
Time/TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Matchup: Alabama (12-1) vs. Ohio State (12-1)
NFL teams attending:Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, San Diego Chargers
Top players to watch: Alabama (WR Amari Cooper, DB Landon Collins, RB T.J. Yeldon, DL Jarran Reed, LB Reggie Ragland); Ohio State (DE Joey Bosa, DL Michael Bennett, WR Devin Smith, CB Doran Grant, RB Ezekiel Elliott).
Why NFL fans should tune in: A lot of the battles to watch here involve the big people up front, including Ohio State senior DL Bennett against Alabama senior All-SEC guard Kouandjio, the older brother of Bills second-round pick Cyrus Kouandjio. Bennett is the better pro prospect of the two. For a "futures" matchup, Ohio State DE Bosa working against Alabama's star freshman OT Cam Robinson will be hard to beat. Both had dominant seasons, and one dominating the other here would make a major impact either way. And although Bosa is too young for the draft, he's already drawn some serious NFL notice. Other matchups to watch: OSU CB Grant vs. Alabama WR Cooper, and OSU RB Elliott vs. Alabama LB Ragland. How does fledgling OSU QB Cardale Jones fare against an Alabama defense that can be brutally tough against inexperienced quarterbacks? The Alabama game plan will no doubt be to force Jones to throw as often as possible. If Jones has to make 30-plus throws, can he limit his mistakes enough to win? For pure theater, the rematch between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Ohio State's Urban Meyer is the stuff of Hollywood. Alabama's 2009 win in the SEC title game immediately preceded the breakdown/health issues that drove Meyer away from the Florida job.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Alabama, 34-24
Brooks: Alabama, 25-22
Jeremiah: Ohio State, 28-27
Fischer: Alabama, 31-17
Goodbread: Alabama, 27-17
Huguenin: Alabama, 28-17