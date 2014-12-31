Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing New Year's Day slate

Site: Arlington, Texas

Date: Jan. 1

Time/TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Matchup: Baylor (11-1) vs. Michigan State (10-2)

NFL teams attending:Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs

Top players to watch: Baylor (OT Spencer Drango, WR Antwan Goodley, LB Bryce Hager, WR Levi Norwood, DE Shawn Oakman, QB Bryce Petty, P Spencer Roth); Michigan State (C Jack Allen, DE Shilique Calhoun, OT Jack Conklin, QB Connor Cook, FS Kurtis Drummond, LB Taiwan Jones, TB Jeremy Langford, WR/CB Tony Lippett, DE Marcus Rush, CB Trae Waynes).

Why NFL fans should tune in: Baylor leads the nation in total offense (581.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (48.8 ppg); Michigan State is 12th nationally in total offense (496.5 ypg) and seventh in scoring (43.1 ppg). Michigan State's defense has received a ton of credit this season, but in two games against high-powered spread attacks -- you know, like the one Baylor possesses -- the Spartans were overwhelmed by Ohio State and Oregon, giving up a combined 95 points and 1,059 yards. Petty (6-3, 230), Goodley (5-11, 220) and Norwood (6-2, 200) are Baylor's key offensive seniors. Petty has had an uneven senior season, and he could use a solid outing against a good defense. Goodley and Norwood are both physical and fast, and seeing each go against Waynes (6-1, 182), a junior said to be leaning toward entering he draft, will be good theater. Drango (6-6, 310), a junior, might be the most talented offensive lineman in the Big 12; Oakman (6-9, 280), also a junior, might be the most talented defensive lineman. But unlike Drango, Oakman lacks consistency and needs a lot of seasoning; whether Oakman thinks he will be best-served by staying one more year in college will be a closely followed story. Roth is one of the better punters nationally and could be a third-day draft pick. Hager (6-2, 235) is a physical middle 'backer who is good against the run. That means he should be busy against a Spartans offense that likes to feature Langford (6-1, 208), a senior who quietly has rushed for 2,782 yards and 37 TDs the past two seasons. Langford is a tough between-the-tackles runner who also is quicker than he appears, and he has scored multiple rushing TDs in each of the past six games (15 total in that span). Cook (6-4, 218), a junior, says he intends to remain in school; he has the needed measurables but must improve his accuracy. Allen, a junior, and Conklin, a sophomore, should vie for All-American honors next season; Conklin could end up being the Big Ten's best tackle next fall. Lippett (6-3, 185), a senior, is a good athlete who is an excellent deep threat; he also can be expected to see time as a cornerback in this contest. Calhoun (6-5, 256), a junior, is one of the better all-around ends in the nation; he has good pass-rush skills, and also does a nice job holding up against the run. While he needs to add bulk, he has good strength and plays with good leverage. Rush (6-3, 251) is a high-motor senior who gets by on guts and guile rather than athleticism. Jones (6-3, 252), a senior, is a thumper at linebacker and holds up well against the run. Drummond (6-1, 202) is a senior who is a good prospect, but he didn't flash as much as expected this season.

Game predictions:

Brandt: Michigan State, 37-34

Brooks: Baylor, 40-38

Jeremiah: Michigan State, 31-30

Fischer: Baylor, 30-24

Goodbread: Michigan State, 42-24

Huguenin: Baylor, 34-31