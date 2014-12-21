 Skip to main content
Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing Monday's slate of CFB action

Published: Dec 21, 2014 at 12:57 PM

The college bowl season is officially underway, and College Football 24/7 is providing a daily glimpse at the best players in each game and predictions from writers Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Bryan Fischer, Chase Goodbread and Mike Huguenin.

» Predicting winners for every CFB bowl game

MIAMI BEACH BOWL

Site: Miami
Date: Dec. 22
Time/TV: 2 p.m., ESPN
Matchup: BYU (8-4) vs. Memphis (9-3)
NFL teams attending:Baltimore Ravens
Top players to watch: BYU (LB Bronson Kaufisi, TE Devin Mahina, OT De'Ondre Wesley); Memphis (OT Al Bond, DE Martin Ifedi, OLB Tank Jakes, QB Paxton Lynch, CB Bobby McCain).
Why NFL fans should tune in: Unlike the past two seasons, when BYU had a high-caliber player drafted early -- DE Ziggy Ansah in 2013, LB Kyle Van Noy in 2014 -- this season's Cougars squad is short on star power. The most talented players are underclassmen, Kaufisi and injured RB Jamaal Williams. Mahina (6-6, 251) and Wesley (6-7, 330) are seniors with intriguing size, if nothing else. Memphis was one of the nation's biggest surprises and tied for the AAC title with Cincinnati and UCF, thanks to a stout defense. Ifedi (6-3, 275) missed three games, but still was a first-team all-conference pick. A senior, Ifedi has a school-record 22.5 sacks (and 35.5 tackles for loss) in his career and should get a third-day look because of his pass-rushing skills. Bond (6-4, 305), a senior, is a good run blocker who could play inside at the next level. Jakes (5-11, 225) is small but plays big. A senior, he has excellent instincts and leads the team with 85 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and six sacks for a unit that ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense at 17.1 points per game. McCain (5-11, 190) is a senior with 11 career picks, four of which he has returned for TDs. Lynch is a sophomore to watch because of his size (6-7, 230) and arm strength.
Game predictions:
Brandt: Memphis, 31-28
Brooks: BYU, 17-16
Jeremiah: BYU, 28-24
Fischer: Memphis, 30-20
Goodbread: BYU, 20-17
Huguenin: Memphis, 20-17

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 