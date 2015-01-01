Bowl viewer's guide: Previewing Friday's slate of CFB action

Site: Fort Worth, Texas

Date: Jan. 2

Time/TV: Noon ET, ESPN

Matchup: Houston (7-5) vs. Pittsburgh (6-6)

Top players to watch: Houston (WR Markeith Ambles, WR Deontay Greenberry, G Rowdy Harper, DT Joey Mbu, LB Efrem Oliphant); Pittsburgh (WR Tyler Boyd, OT T.J. Clemmings, RB James Conner, G Matt Rotheram).

Why NFL fans should tune in: If you've ever wanted to watch a bowl game with two interim coaches, here is your chance (Houston fired Tony Levine, and Pitt's Paul Chryst left to coach Wisconsin). There also is a handful of high-caliber talent, particularly for Pitt. Clemmings (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) is a senior who has zoomed up most draft boards, to the point where he looks to be a potential first-round pick. He is in just his second season as an offensive lineman after moving over from the defensive line and he plays right tackle, but he is physical, aggressive and athletic; he also is a highly effective run blocker and is headed to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Rotheram (6-6, 335) lines up next to Clemmings and is a mauler in the run game. That's good news for Conner (6-2, 250), a bruising sophomore who is fifth in the nation in rushing yards (1,675) and tied for third in rushing TDs (24). Boyd (6-2, 190) is another talented sophomore; he should head into next season as one of the top five or six wide receivers nationally. Ambles (6-2, 201), a senior, and Greenberry (6-3, 200), a junior, give Houston one of the most athletically gifted receiving duos in the nation, but the Cougars' passing attack -- for various reasons -- was a disappointment this season. Ambles and Greenberry combined for just 97 catches and eight TDs this season. The bowl game will be the 52nd consecutive start for Harper (6-5, 295), who also has started at tackle during his career for the Cougars. Mbu (6-3, 310) has accepted a Senior Bowl invitation; he is an athletic interior lineman, but his production never has been quite what was expected. Oliphant (6-1, 220) lacks size, but is instinctual and has made 263 tackles in the past two seasons, including 129 this season.

Game predictions:

Brandt: Pitt, 31-30

Brooks: Pitt, 17-16

Jeremiah: Pitt, 24-21

Fischer: Pitt, 28-14

Goodbread: Houston, 20-10

Huguenin: Pitt, 24-20