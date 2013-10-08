Bowl projections: Will Northern Illinois, Fresno State crash BCS?

BCS rules stipulate that a team from a non-automatic qualifying conference (Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt) is guaranteed a spot if it finishes in the top 12 of the final BCS standings or finishes in the top 16 of the final BCS standings and is ranked ahead of a league champ from an automatic qualifying conference. The Mountain West's Fresno State and the MAC's Northern Illinois are unbeaten and should be favored in the rest of their games. If either of those teams finish unbeaten, pencil them in as BCS participants. Each also has a shot if it loses only once, as with Northern Illinois last season; NIU had a loss but still received an Orange Bowl bid.