Bowl projections: Will Northern Illinois, Fresno State crash BCS?

Published: Oct 08, 2013 at 06:58 AM

Here are our fourth bowl projections of the season, which is the last with the BCS in place.

Once again, the projection this week is that Alabama and Oregon will meet in the title game. In addition, the projection is the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will have two teams apiece in the BCS. The ACC never has had two BCS bids in the same season.

Things we learned in Week 6

marcus-mariota-131006-il.jpg

From Marcus Mariota's seven-TD performance to freshman Jameis Winston's KO of Maryland, here are 40 things we learned about Week 6 in college football. More ...

Notre Dame will be a BCS team if it gets to 10 wins and probably would get in with nine. But getting to nine victories is going to be tough for the Irish, which already has two losses and games remaining against USC and Stanford, among others.

The first BCS standings of the season come out Oct. 20. The final standings will be released Dec. 8.

BCS rules stipulate that a team from a non-automatic qualifying conference (Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt) is guaranteed a spot if it finishes in the top 12 of the final BCS standings or finishes in the top 16 of the final BCS standings and is ranked ahead of a league champ from an automatic qualifying conference. The Mountain West's Fresno State and the MAC's Northern Illinois are unbeaten and should be favored in the rest of their games. If either of those teams finish unbeaten, pencil them in as BCS participants. Each also has a shot if it loses only once, as with Northern Illinois last season; NIU had a loss but still received an Orange Bowl bid.

Remember that a bowl's tie-in with a league doesn't necessarily mean it will get the third- or fourth-, etc., place team from the league; instead, it means it gets the third or fourth, etc., selection from that league.

BCS MATCHUPS

BCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SUGAR BOWL

ORANGE BOWL

ROSE BOWL

FIESTA BOWL

THE OTHER BOWLS

NEW MEXICO BOWL

LAS VEGAS BOWL

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

BEEF 'O' BRADY'S BOWL

HAWAII BOWL

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA BOWL

POINSETTIA BOWL

MILITARY BOWL

TEXAS BOWL

KRAFT FIGHT HUNGER BOWL

PINSTRIPE BOWL

BELK BOWL

RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL

BUFFALO WILD WINGS BOWL

ARMED FORCES BOWL

MUSIC CITY BOWL

ALAMO BOWL

HOLIDAY BOWL

ADVOCARE V100 BOWL

SUN BOWL

LIBERTY BOWL

CHICK-FIL-A BOWL

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL

GATOR BOWL

CAPITAL ONE BOWL

OUTBACK BOWL

COTTON BOWL

BBVA COMPASS BOWL

GODADDY.COM BOWL

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW