Bowl projections: Will Northern Illinois, Fresno State crash BCS?

Here are our fourth bowl projections of the season, which is the last with the BCS in place.
Once again, the projection this week is that Alabama and Oregon will meet in the title game. In addition, the projection is the ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC will have two teams apiece in the BCS. The ACC never has had two BCS bids in the same season.
Notre Dame will be a BCS team if it gets to 10 wins and probably would get in with nine. But getting to nine victories is going to be tough for the Irish, which already has two losses and games remaining against USC and Stanford, among others.
The first BCS standings of the season come out Oct. 20. The final standings will be released Dec. 8.
BCS rules stipulate that a team from a non-automatic qualifying conference (Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt) is guaranteed a spot if it finishes in the top 12 of the final BCS standings or finishes in the top 16 of the final BCS standings and is ranked ahead of a league champ from an automatic qualifying conference. The Mountain West's Fresno State and the MAC's Northern Illinois are unbeaten and should be favored in the rest of their games. If either of those teams finish unbeaten, pencil them in as BCS participants. Each also has a shot if it loses only once, as with Northern Illinois last season; NIU had a loss but still received an Orange Bowl bid.
Remember that a bowl's tie-in with a league doesn't necessarily mean it will get the third- or fourth-, etc., place team from the league; instead, it means it gets the third or fourth, etc., selection from that league.
BCS MATCHUPS
BCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
SUGAR BOWL
ORANGE BOWL
ROSE BOWL
FIESTA BOWL
THE OTHER BOWLS
NEW MEXICO BOWL
LAS VEGAS BOWL
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
BEEF 'O' BRADY'S BOWL
HAWAII BOWL
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA BOWL
POINSETTIA BOWL
MILITARY BOWL
TEXAS BOWL
KRAFT FIGHT HUNGER BOWL
PINSTRIPE BOWL
BELK BOWL
RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL
BUFFALO WILD WINGS BOWL
ARMED FORCES BOWL
MUSIC CITY BOWL
ALAMO BOWL
HOLIDAY BOWL
ADVOCARE V100 BOWL
SUN BOWL
LIBERTY BOWL
CHICK-FIL-A BOWL
HEART OF DALLAS BOWL
GATOR BOWL
CAPITAL ONE BOWL
OUTBACK BOWL
COTTON BOWL
BBVA COMPASS BOWL
GODADDY.COM BOWL
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.