Bowl projections: South Carolina gets boost with Georgia win

Before the season, the Gamecocks were considered the best team in the SEC East and given a legit chance to make it into one of the so-called "playoff bowls." Then comes Week 1, when the Gamecocks are blown out by visiting Texas A&M. In Week 2, the Gamecocks muddle past East Carolina. In Week 3, the Gamecocks were to face a Georgia team that blew out Clemson to open the season, and conventional wisdom seemed to be that the Gamecocks would lose to the Bulldogs and thus be destined for a middle-tier bowl. Instead, South Carolina wins -- and finds itself again favored to win the SEC East. In addition, ECU upset Virginia Tech, which was coming off a win at Ohio State, and South Carolina's win over the Pirates suddenly looked a lot better. As for Texas A&M, the Aggies' opening victory in Columbia took on extra meaning because of South Carolina's win over Georgia -- and, in a way, ECU's win at Virginia Tech.