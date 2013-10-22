Bowl projections: How far did Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M fall?

Published: Oct 22, 2013 at 07:03 AM
Johnny-Manziel-131022-TOS2.jpg

Here are our sixth bowl projections of the season, which is the last with the BCS in place.

Once again, the projection this week is that Alabama and Oregon will meet in the title game. In addition, the projection is the Pac-12 and SEC will have two teams apiece in the BCS and that Fresno State will get a BCS berth, too.

Things we learned

Jadeveon Clowney-131019-PQ.jpg

From Jadeveon Clowney returning to form to Florida State's complete dismantling of Clemson, here are the lessons learned from the college football weekend. **More ...**

Last weekend's upsets in the SEC shook up a lot of projections. One storyline to follow the rest of the way: Every team in the SEC except Alabama, Auburn and Missouri have at least two losses. This season, it's difficult to see an SEC team getting into the BCS with three losses, so, basically, the SEC's potential BCS teams are the aforementioned trio.

UCF's upset of Louisville last Friday gives the Knights the inside track to the AAC's automatic BCS bid. As for Fresno State, the Bulldogs are unbeaten and No. 17 in this week's BCS standings. BCS rules stipulate that if a team from a non-automatic qualifying conference (Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt) finishes in the top 12 of the final BCS standings or finishes in the top 16 of the final BCS standings and is ranked ahead of a league champ from an automatic qualifying conference, the non-AQ team is guaranteed a spot. Fresno State is six spots ahead of UCF this week.

Worth noting is that the MAC's Northern Illinois also is unbeaten and one spot behind Fresno State. As with Fresno, NIU should be favored in the rest of its games.

The final BCS standings will be released Dec. 8.

Remember that a bowl's tie-in with a league doesn't necessarily mean it will get the third- or fourth-, etc., place team from the league; instead, it means it gets the third or fourth, etc., selection from that league.

Check out how Oregon's uniforms have evolved through the years.

BCS MATCHUPS

BCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

ROSE BOWL

FIESTA BOWL

SUGAR BOWL

ORANGE BOWL

Check out the top images from the eighth weekend of college football play.

THE OTHER BOWLS

NEW MEXICO BOWL

LAS VEGAS BOWL

FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL

NEW ORLEANS BOWL

BEEF 'O' BRADY'S BOWL

HAWAII BOWL

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA BOWL

POINSETTIA BOWL

MILITARY BOWL

TEXAS BOWL

KRAFT FIGHT HUNGER BOWL

PINSTRIPE BOWL

BELK BOWL

RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL

BUFFALO WILD WINGS BOWL

ARMED FORCES BOWL

MUSIC CITY BOWL

ALAMO BOWL

Check out special college football uniforms worn during the 2013 season.

HOLIDAY BOWL

ADVOCARE V100 BOWL

SUN BOWL

LIBERTY BOWL

CHICK-FIL-A BOWL

HEART OF DALLAS BOWL

GATOR BOWL

CAPITAL ONE BOWL

OUTBACK BOWL

COTTON BOWL

BBVA COMPASS BOWL

GODADDY.COM BOWL

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.