Bowl projections: How far did Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M fall?

Here are our sixth bowl projections of the season, which is the last with the BCS in place.
Once again, the projection this week is that Alabama and Oregon will meet in the title game. In addition, the projection is the Pac-12 and SEC will have two teams apiece in the BCS and that Fresno State will get a BCS berth, too.
Things we learned
Last weekend's upsets in the SEC shook up a lot of projections. One storyline to follow the rest of the way: Every team in the SEC except Alabama, Auburn and Missouri have at least two losses. This season, it's difficult to see an SEC team getting into the BCS with three losses, so, basically, the SEC's potential BCS teams are the aforementioned trio.
UCF's upset of Louisville last Friday gives the Knights the inside track to the AAC's automatic BCS bid. As for Fresno State, the Bulldogs are unbeaten and No. 17 in this week's BCS standings. BCS rules stipulate that if a team from a non-automatic qualifying conference (Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West and Sun Belt) finishes in the top 12 of the final BCS standings or finishes in the top 16 of the final BCS standings and is ranked ahead of a league champ from an automatic qualifying conference, the non-AQ team is guaranteed a spot. Fresno State is six spots ahead of UCF this week.
Worth noting is that the MAC's Northern Illinois also is unbeaten and one spot behind Fresno State. As with Fresno, NIU should be favored in the rest of its games.
The final BCS standings will be released Dec. 8.
Remember that a bowl's tie-in with a league doesn't necessarily mean it will get the third- or fourth-, etc., place team from the league; instead, it means it gets the third or fourth, etc., selection from that league.
BCS MATCHUPS
BCS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ROSE BOWL
FIESTA BOWL
SUGAR BOWL
ORANGE BOWL
THE OTHER BOWLS
NEW MEXICO BOWL
LAS VEGAS BOWL
FAMOUS IDAHO POTATO BOWL
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
BEEF 'O' BRADY'S BOWL
HAWAII BOWL
LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA BOWL
POINSETTIA BOWL
MILITARY BOWL
TEXAS BOWL
KRAFT FIGHT HUNGER BOWL
PINSTRIPE BOWL
BELK BOWL
RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL
BUFFALO WILD WINGS BOWL
ARMED FORCES BOWL
MUSIC CITY BOWL
ALAMO BOWL
HOLIDAY BOWL
ADVOCARE V100 BOWL
SUN BOWL
LIBERTY BOWL
CHICK-FIL-A BOWL
HEART OF DALLAS BOWL
GATOR BOWL
CAPITAL ONE BOWL
OUTBACK BOWL
COTTON BOWL
BBVA COMPASS BOWL
GODADDY.COM BOWL
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.