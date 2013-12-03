Bowl projections: Florida State, Ohio State eye BCS title game

As for other potential BCS at-large teams, there are Alabama (which would seem to be a BCS lock), Baylor, Clemson, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oregon. A question with Oklahoma is whether the Sooners -- who are 17th in the BCS standings this week -- can move high enough to be eligible. At-large candidates must have at least nine victories and finish in the top 14 in the final BCS standings. The Sooners face a must-win game at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Interestingly, Clemson is 13th, and the Tigers could end up falling below Oklahoma if the Sooners pull the upset. And if Florida State and Ohio State lose in their respective league title games, each would get an at-large bid.