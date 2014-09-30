Bowl projections: Baylor, Texas A&M headed for in-state clash?

There are three huge games in the SEC West (Alabama at Mississippi, LSU at Auburn and Texas A&M at Mississippi State), with all six teams in the top 15 of both media polls -- and the top 20 of the CFB 24/7 Power Rankings. There is one of the biggest regular-season games in the Big Ten (Nebraska at Michigan State). There's an important game in the Big 12 between two unbeatens (Oklahoma at TCU), with one team that appears legit and one that doesn't. And there's a big intersectional game featuring one of the preseason favorites in the Pac-12 and what looks to be the nation's best independent (Stanford at Notre Dame).