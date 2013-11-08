Bowl projections: Alabama-Florida State in BCS title game

Site: New Orleans

Date: Jan. 2

Time/TV: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Matchup: BCS/SEC vs. BCS

Projection: Auburn vs. UCF

Note: The SEC champ is contractually obligated to the Sugar if it is not in the national title game. But the Sugar always wants an SEC team even if the champ is in the title game. The Sugar gets the second pick among the at-large teams. By virtue of its win over Louisville, UCF is the pick to win the AAC.