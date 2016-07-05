Boston College to retire jerseys of Matt Ryan, Luke Kuechly

The book is far from closed on the NFL careers of Matt Ryan and Luke Kuechly, but with their stellar college careers at Boston College cemented, BC is bestowing a high honor upon the pair this fall.
The school will retire the jerseys of the Atlanta Falcons quarterback and the Carolina Panthers linebacker in separate ceremonies. Kuechly's jersey will be retired when BC hosts Syracuse on Oct. 22, while Ryan's will be retired when the Eagles play UConn on Nov. 19.
"On behalf of Boston College and Eagles fans everywhere, I would like to congratulate Luke and Matt on this well-deserved honor," stated BC Director of Athletics Brad Bates in a school release. "Matt and Luke represent the very best of intercollegiate athletics and personify the Jesuit principle of 'men and women for others.' Both enjoyed brilliant collegiate careers and have gone on to enjoy success in the NFL. Beyond the gridiron you would be hard-pressed to find two gentlemen who conduct themselves with more integrity, discipline, generosity and kindness. They make all of us very proud."
Kuechly wore No. 40 for the Eagles from 2009-2011. Ryan wore No. 12 and attended BC from 2003-2007. Both were first-round NFL draft choices -- Ryan was the No. 3 overall pick in 2008, and Kuechly went ninth overall in 2012.
Kuechly was a two-time consensus first-team All-American at BC, and won the Butkus Award (top linebacker) in his final season (2012). Ryan set a school record with 4,507 passing yards in 2007 on his way to being selected ACC Player of the Year. Other retired BC jersey numbers include those of Doug Flutie, Mike Ruth, Art Donovan, Bill Flynn, Gene Goodreault, Mike Holovak, Lou Montgomery, Charles O'Rourke, Tony Thurman and Louis Urban.