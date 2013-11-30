Boston College's Andre Williams injured vs. Syracuse

Boston College tailback Andre Williams' push to become just the third FBS player to run for 2,300 yards in a season took a big hit Saturday in the Eagles' 34-31 loss to Syracuse.
Syracuse became bowl-eligible with the victory.
Williams ran for just 29 yards on nine carries before leaving with an injury early in the third quarter. He did not return. He scored on a 26-yard run in the first quarter.
Williams had rushed for 997 yards in the past three games to put him at 2,073 yards on the season. He now has 2,102 yards, which is ninth on the single-season rushing list. Boston College (7-5) is expected to go to a bowl, but Williams' status is unknown.
Syracuse scored the winning touchdown on an 8-yard pass with six seconds remaining.
The top three single-season rushers are Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders with 2,628 yards in 1988, UCF's Kevin Smith with 2,567 yards in 2007 and USC's Marcus Allen with 2,342 in 1981.
