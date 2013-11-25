Boston College's Andre Williams has shot at single-season mark

Saturday, Williams ran for 263 yards and two scores on 32 carries as BC fended off Maryland 29-26. It was his fifth 200-yard game of the season and his third in a row. He has rushed for 897 yards and six touchdowns on 104 carries in the past three games; in the past four games, he has rushed for 1,063 yards -- which exceeds the total of nine teams this season. And six of those nine are in automatic-qualifying conferences.