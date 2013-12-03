Boston College's Andre Williams has shot at 2,300 rushing yards

Boston College senior tailback Andre Williams, who has gone from draft afterthought to possible mid-round pick with his on-field performance this season, is expected to play in the Eagles' bowl game.
BC coach Steve Addazio said he was sure Williams, who left Saturday's loss to Syracuse early in the third quarter after he re-aggravated a shoulder injury suffered earlier in the game, will "be ready to roll by the time we play a bowl game, but we don't know exactly how long that will be." BC will find out its postseason destination no later than Sunday.
Williams already has rushed for an ACC-record 2,102 yards, and he has a chance to become just the fourth player in history with 2,200 rushing yards. He also has an outside shot at the 2,300-yard plateau.
The top five single-season rushing performances in NCAA history: Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders with 2,628 yards in 1988; UCF's Kevin Smith with 2,567 in 2007, USC's Marcus Allen with 2,342 in 1981, Iowa State's Troy Davis with 2,185 in 1996 and TCU's LaDainian Tomlinson with 2,158 in 2000.
While he has had a tremendously productive senior season, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt believes that Williams still has a lot to prove. It looks as if Williams will have one more game to help do so.
