Boston College RB Andre Williams surpasses 2,000-yard mark

Williams has 2,073 rushing yards this season, and is the 16th player in FBS history to reach the 2,000-yard plateau. The single-season record is 2,628 yards by Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders in 1988. At first glance, that seems unattainable. But Williams has averaged 299 yards per game over the past three games, and has two games remaining -- the regular-season finale next week against Syracuse and a bowl game. If he hits his average in those two games, he will finish with 2,671 yards.