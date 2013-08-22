Boston College QB Chase Rettig ready for big senior season

The ACC returns four quarterbacks who threw for 3,000 yards last season. Three of them are easy to guess (Clemson's Tajh Boyd, Miami's Stephen Morris and North Carolina's Bryn Renner), as each of them is getting a lot of love from NFL scouts.
The fourth one, though, might surprise you: It's Boston College's Chase Rettig.
Clemson, Miami and North Carolina averaged more than 440 yards and 31 points per game. B.C. was 101st in the nation in total offense, averaging just 349.8 yards, and 111th in scoring offense, averaging only 19.8 points.
Rettig (6-feet-3, 206 pounds), a senior from the Los Angeles area, threw for 3,060 yards, with 17 TDs and 13 picks, last season; in his career, he has thrown for 6,258 yards, with 35 TDs and 31 interceptions, with just a 53.4 percent completion rate.
Rettig, who never redshirted, will be a four-year starter for the Eagles. He probably was thrown into the fray too soon as a true freshman in 2010, which means last season should've been his redshirt sophomore year. Last season was his best at B.C.
Another thing that has stunted Rettig's growth: He currently is working with his fifth offensive coordinator in his four years with the Eagles.
B.C.'s new coordinator is Ryan Day. He was B.C.'s receivers coach from 2007-11, then served as Temple's offensive coordinator last season under Steve Addazio. When Addazio was named coach at B.C., he brought Day with him. While Addazio and Day would prefer to have a run-heavy offense, the personnel on hand calls for some spread elements, and Rettig likely will work out of some no-back sets this fall.
"For me, when the next guy got hired, it was like I needed to establish communication and trust and start understanding what's going on," Rettig told the Boston Globe early this month. "Like anything, it's a learning curve and you have to know that you have to be ready to process all this information."
Rettig has good size, a good arm and a quick delivery, but his accuracy and pocket presence (he was sacked 36 times last season) are facets that must improve this season. At times, he simply holds onto the ball too long.
The offensive line should be better than it was last season, which, in turn, should lead to a better rushing attack. That should lessen the pressure on the passing attack and could mean even better numbers from Rettig, who does return his top four receivers from last season.
