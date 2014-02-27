Bortles, Bridgewater, Manziel invited to attend 2014 NFL Draft

Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater, Blake Bortles and Johnny Manziel have been invited to attend the 2014 NFL Draft at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, NFL Media's Gil Brandt said Thursday on SiriusXM Radio.
With QB-needy teams populating the top of the draft, all three signal-callers figure to be selected quickly in the first round, which will be held Thursday, May 8. Mock drafts posted on NFL.com each project Bortles, Bridgewater and Manziel to go within the first eight picks, with the Jacksonville Jaguars (pick No. 3 overall), Cleveland Browns (No. 4), Oakland Raiders (No. 5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 7) and Minnesota Vikings (No. 8) as the most likely destinations.
Last year, a total of 23 players accepted invitations to attend the draft (19 of those players were selected in the first round).