Bold predictions for 2014 NFL Draft

Today's first round is going to get an extra dose of crazy early on. Teams in the lower end of the top 10 are hot to move up -- the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions -- while teams holding the top three picks are all willing to move down to add picks in a deep draft. The difference between teams that see themselves as one player away from the playoffs and those with multiple holes to fill will lead to action at the top of the draft, with the Texans, Rams and Jaguars all trading their first pick.