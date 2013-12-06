Boise State's Chris Petersen named Washington head coach

The hiring of Petersen to replace USC-bound Steve Sarkisian makes sense on many levels. Petersen will have the financial resources to keep his assistant coaches, after losing many of his top hands in recent years to the likes of Washington and Texas. Petersen won't have the overwhelming media or booster obligations that would come with coaching in Los Angeles or Austin, Texas. Petersen inherits a gifted roster that will become even stronger if running back Bishop Sankey or tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins decide to delay entry to the NFL.