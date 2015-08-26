Boise State: Abuse allegations not cause of Ukwuachu dismissal

Following his transfer, Ukwuachu was quoted as saying that the Baylor coaching staff was aware of the reasons Petersen dismissed him from the Boise State program. As well, a recent report by Texas Monthly cited partially redacted emails written by Boise State assistant athletic director Marc Paul indicating concern about Ukwuachu's allegedly violent behavior in his final days at the school. According to an ESPN report, Boise State's medical director diagnosed Ukwuachu with a "major depressive disorder" three days prior to his dismissal from the program. The same report cited Boise State's 238-page file on Ukwuachu that was submitted for his trial in Texas. That file indicated Boise State officials had met with the player regarding both a failed drug test and mental health issues. According to the file, Ukwuachu smoked synthetic marijuana to cope with anxiety, and had suicidal thoughts. He was prescribed various medications, including an antipsychotic drug, Risperidone, per the report.