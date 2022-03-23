Bobby Wagner visiting Rams; mutual interest in potential deal

The Los Angeles Rams might not yet be done making a splash in free agency and eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner might not be done in the NFC West.

Wagner, who played the last 10 seasons with the rival Seattle Seahawks, is visiting the Rams on Wednesday and there is mutual interest in working out a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Los Angeles general manager Les Snead said Tuesday that the Rams had discussed Wagner and it would seem things have progressed past preliminary discussions within the staff.

A centerpiece in the Seahawks' defense for a decade, Wagner racked up six All-Pro selections during his time in Seattle, but was released earlier in March as a cost-cutting measure.

Though he's 31 years old, Wagner still has plenty left in the tank as evidenced by his 2021 production in which he tallied a career-high 170 tackles.