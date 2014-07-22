Bobby Petrino to lead Louisville from AAC into tougher ACC

Published: Jul 22, 2014 at 02:19 AM
Petrino-Bobby-140722-TOS.jpg

After almost two years in a sort of exile, Bobby Petrino will be back in the spotlight this fall -- and at the place where he first made a name for himself.

Petrino, 53, was hired as Louisville's coach in January to replace Charlie Strong, and Petrino and Louisville officials hope he can have the same kind of success in his second go-round at the school. He guided Louisville to a 41-9 mark as coach from 2003-06, winning two conference titles and taking the Cardinals to four bowls, including the Orange after the 2006 season.

Between then and now, though, Petrino has had some setbacks. There was an ill-fated stint as coach of the Atlanta Falcons; he lasted less than a full season and basically skulked out of town 13 games into the 2007 season. He quickly resurfaced at Arkansas and was 34-17 in four seasons with the Razorbacks, including a Sugar Bowl appearance after the 2010 season. But after guiding the Hogs to 11 wins in 2011, he was fired in April 2012 for lying to his boss, Arkansas athletic director Jeff Long, about his relationship with a female employee in the aftermath of a motorcycle crash.

He sat out the 2012 season, then resurfaced in 2013 at Western Kentucky. One year later, after rehabbing his image enough for Louisville AD Tom Jurich, he is back with the Cardinals.

"I think there's no doubt it's a second chance," Petrino said Monday at the ACC Kickoff media event in Greensboro, N.C. "And I'm very fortunate and very appreciative of Tom Jurich and (school president) Dr. (James) Ramsey in giving me this opportunity, and very excited and motivated to have the challenge ahead of us. I've certainly grown and changed throughout the years in things that I've experienced and things that I've caused myself."

While Louisville's fortunes ebbed after Petrino's departure in 2006, the program was righted by Strong and is coming off back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins -- 11 in 2012 and 12 in '13 -- and arguably has regained the footing it had under Petrino.

"I've been fortunate both times I came to Louisville to follow two really good head coaches that have done a great job in building the program," Petrino said Monday. "I felt when I got there with John L. (Smith in 2003) that the program was in great shape, and all I had to do was take it to the next level. Coming in and following Charlie, he's done a great job of recruiting and teaching the kids how to work hard and win games. We do lose some really good players. There's three first-round draft picks that we lose off that team, but we definitely have some really good players coming back and have a good nucleus of talent."

One big difference is that when he took over for Smith, Louisville was in Conference USA. Petrino was the coach when the school moved from C-USA into the Big East, and now is the coach tasked with leading the Cardinals from the AAC into the ACC.

While the Cardinals have won 23 games in the past two seasons, Petrino is going to change things.

"When I got the job, we had our first team meeting, I congratulated the young men on how much success they've had, and told them that things are going to be different," he said. "They're going to be different because our new staff is going to come in and coach what we know, and that's different than what Coach Strong and his staff know. But the quicker that we adjust to change, the quicker that we are not resistant to change and we get moving forward, the better chance we have in becoming champions."

Petrino and his staff have some solid returning talent, most notably wide receiver DeVante Parker and outside linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin. In addition, the offensive line looks good, both starting corners return and there is a nice group of linebackers as Louisville transitions from a 4-3 to a 3-4.

One issue is quarterback, where sophomore Will Gardner takes over for first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater, now with the Minnesota Vikings. Petrino calls Gardner an "inexperienced, talented guy." Gardner played in seven games and attempted 12 passes last season.

"Will is a very good-sized young man: He's 6-5, just under 230," Petrino said. "It's our strength and conditioning staff's job to make sure he doesn't hit the '3-0.' We just want to make sure he stays under that because he has had a knee injury, and I think he'll perform better and stay healthier if he keeps his weight down. ...

"He can make all the throws you need to make. He's got the arm strength. He's got a very quick release. We've got to continue to work on his footwork with his lower body, getting it in the right positions for his accuracy to be where we want it. But he's very coachable."

Parker vouches for his new quarterback. "He's got an arm," Parker said, noting that the ball "comes in harder" from Gardner than it did from Bridgewater.

Parker also is excited about Petrino's offense, saying, "he likes to get the ball to his receivers." Parker expects to line up in a variety of spots on the outside and says he basically will be running the same routes he ran under the former staff but from different formations.

Petrino's offense was his calling card in his first stint with Louisville and that's not likely to change. Whether he has the same type of success, though, likely depends on how well the Cardinals play defense, which was their calling card under Strong.

Despite the step up in competition from the AAC to the ACC, "we expect to compete for a championship," Petrino said. "That's what we want to get done."

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE