Bobby Petrino gets a 7-year contract at Louisville

Petrino is 83-30 in nine seasons as a college head coach. He has an excellent offensive mind and is a brilliant play-caller, especially in the passing game. He will win at Louisville. How big is the question. The Cardinals are headed for the ACC, and it's going to be harder to win in that league than it was in Conference USA, the Big East and the AAC, the three leagues the school has been in in the past decade. Still, he will be successful.