Bobby Bowden's advice to Jameis Winston: 'Be careful'

Winston can't help but have a better understanding of his place in the public eye, and the scrutiny that goes with it, entering his second year as the Seminoles' starting quarterback. In the last year, he's won a national championship and a Heisman Trophy, but has also been embroiled and later cleared in a sexual assault investigation. Then, there was his embarrassing theft of crab legs from a grocery store that made him the target of media and Internet lampooning.