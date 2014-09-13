Bob Stoops tops SEC again as Oklahoma rolls over Tennessee

For months and months, Bob Stoops talked about the SEC.
On Saturday, Big Game Bob got to back up those big words with a resounding 34-10 win over Tennessee that solidified the Sooners as College Football Playoff contenders.
Quarterback Trevor Knight was once again the catalyst for the Oklahoma offense. He put up 308 yards through the air, with a touchdown and interception, in addition to 17 yards and another score on the ground.
Running back Keith Ford was the primary ball carrier for the Sooners but was held to just 3.7 yards a carry on the night. He scored a touchdown but was later taken off the field with an unspecified injury. Tight end Blake Bell flashed some NFL potential at the position and finished the game with three catches for 52 yards.
Tennessee freshman Jalen Hurd was impressive with 97 yards rushing on 14 carries, but the rest of the Vols' offense was harassed by a tough Oklahoma defense that proved every bit as dangerous as its counterpart on the other side of the ball in Norman.
Linebacker Eric Striker, one of the top players in the country at his position, was just about everywhere Saturday night and finished the game with six tackles, two more for losses, and was a constant presence in the face of Vols quarterback Justin Worley.
Butch Jones took a young team into Norman and it showed, with the inexperienced offensive line in particular being an issue for the team that tried to get some sort of rhythm going. The Tennessee skill-position players showed flashes but not enough to seriously threaten Oklahoma after the offense turned the ball over three times.
The Sooners looked mighty impressive in primetime on Saturday, but things don't get any easier from here on out with Big 12 play starting next week against a West Virginia team that put up nearly 700 yards of offense earlier in the day.