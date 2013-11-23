 Skip to main content
Bob Stoops passes Barry Switzer for most wins at Oklahoma

Published: Nov 23, 2013 at 09:17 AM
Bob-Stoops-tos-131123.jpg
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Defensive-minded coach Bob Stoops might not have been thrilled about how the first three quarters played out Saturday at Kansas State, but Oklahoma stepped up for a 41-31 win to make Stoops the most successful head coach in school history.

Stoops recorded his 158th career win leading the Sooners, passing Barry Switzer.

Brennan Clay rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, while quarterback Trevor Knight threw for 171 yards and one touchdown with one interception and ran for 82 yards and one touchdown.

But Stoops, who made his bones as a defensive backs coach for the Wildcats under Bill Snyder, couldn't relax until his secondary intercepted K-State quarterback Jake Waters twice in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Zach Sanchez, who had struggled to contain wide receiver Tyler Lockett in the first half, returned his pick 74 yards for a touchdown.

With a win next week against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State or in the bowl game, Stoops will have his 12th season with double-digit victories in his 15 seasons at OU.

