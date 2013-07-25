Bob Stoops lands contract extension through 2020

Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops needs only nine more victories to pass Barry Switzer for the most wins in school history. Stoops should have plenty of time to add to that record after agreeing to a contract extension Thursday that will last through the 2020 season.
Stoops, 52, has a 149-37 record in 14 seasons leading the Sooners, winning eight Big 12 championships and the 2000 BCS national championship. Two of Stoops' players -- quarterbacks Jason White and Sam Bradford -- have won the Heisman Trophy, while 65 have been drafted.
Stoops has won nine Red River Shootouts against arch-rival Texas, with an average margin of victory of 26 points. Every Oklahoma home game has sold out during Stoops' tenure, which could be the most impressive achievement for the OU Board of Regents that will have to approve the extension when they meet in September to consider.