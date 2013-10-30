Bob Stoops: Colvin 'one of the best' to play at Oklahoma

Oklahoma cornerback Aaron Colvin had his best performance of the season to knock off unbeaten Texas Tech, intercepting a pass and recovering a fumble in the 38-30 win. The play Colvin will be remembered for, however, had little impact on the game, running over Sooners head coach Bob Stoops.
On the "College Football 24/7" Podcast, Stoops laughed off the collision with Colvin, saying it wasn't close to being the worst shot he has even taken from a player.
"That was nothing," Stoops said. "Heck, he didn't even get me to the ground. I got my hand down, spun around, and kept making my point.
"All secondary coaches have been run over, blindly run over at some point."
And even though Stoops shrugged off Colvin's hit, he could not deny the impact the senior has had at OU.
"Aaron is a guy that all the NFL people love," Stoops said. "He is having a fantastic year. Absolutely a great cover guy, but very smart. Great leader.
"Truly one of the best defensive backs we've ever had here, in my time anyway. Very special player."
After starting at safety in 2011, Colvin (6-foot, 192 pounds) has started 20 of the last 21 games at corner over the last two seasons, providing a physical presence in the OU secondary.
Colvin has 39 tackles, five tackles for loss with one sack, three pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery in seven games this season, plus one memorable hit on his coach.