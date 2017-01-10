Bo Scarbrough suffered broken bone in leg in title game

Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, the star of the Alabama offense in the final stretch of the 2016 season, suffered a broken bone in his lower right leg in the third quarter of Monday night's national championship game, coach Nick Saban confirmed via a school release.
"The injury is non-surgical and we anticipate he will make a full recovery," Saban stated.
Scarbrough had been the Tide's most potent weapon on offense before he exited in the penultimate quarter of UA's loss to Clemson, rushing 16 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
The sophomore RB went to the locker room after suffering the injury. He later rejoined his teammates on the sideline, but never reentered the game.
The power back, who is three years removed from high school and therefore eligible to apply for early draft entry, intends to return to school for the 2017 season.
Underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early entry.
Scarbrough burst onto the national scene in Alabama's Peach Bowl win over Washington on Dec. 31, when he rushed for 180 yards and two TDs.