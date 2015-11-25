Bo Jackson: Derrick Henry my 'No. 1 choice' for Heisman

Bo Jackson, the former Auburn star who won the Heisman in 1985, has a favorite in the race for this year's trophy.
Jackson says he'd cast his ballot for Alabama running back Derrick Henry.
"He is my No. 1 choice to win," Jackson told The Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday. "We ex-Heisman winners, we have three votes and we can vote for three players and right now he is my first choice on the list. I say this -- if someone from Auburn can't win the Heisman or if Auburn can't win the national championship, I'd rather for it to stay in the state. If we can do that, the state is doing good. It makes us look good ... the rest of the country cannot deny that we produce champions."
Jackson is far from alone in that sentiment. Henry has emerged as one of the top contenders for the Heisman, with his stiffest competition likely coming from Clemson QB Deshaun Watson. Florida State RB Dalvin Cook, LSU RB Leonard Fournette and Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey are among the other leading candidates.
Henry ranks sixth in the FBS -- behind Cook, Fournette and McCaffrey -- in rushing yards per game with 138.7. However, he ranks first in the FBS with 21 rushing touchdowns.
If Alabama takes care of Auburn on Saturday and then Florida in the SEC Championship Game thanks in part to more strong performances from Henry, he'll have plenty of support from Jackson and others when voters send in their ballots ahead of the Dec. 12 Heisman announcement.